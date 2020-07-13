Hong Kong Protestors Flock Polling Booths To Cast Symbolic Vote Against Security Law

Thousands of Hong Kong residents flocked together, over the weekend, to cast ballots in what city’s opposition termed as ‘protest votes’ against Beijing’s National Security Law. As per the organisers, about 500,000 people had casted symbolic protest vote by late afternoon on July 12. However, they said that complete turnout in the city of 7.5 million would be known by Monday, July 13.

As per reports, the unofficial polling would decide the strongest pro-democracy candidates who would contest the legislative council elections against pro-Beijing rivals for the first time in September.

Though the primaries are only for voters in the anti-China camp, the election is being watched closely by others. This is because the turnout will serve as a test of broader sentiment about the Chinese imposed law.

'Hong Kongers never give up'

Speaking to international media reporters, one of the aspiring young democrats said that a high turnout would send a really strong message to the intentional community, that “Hong Kongers never give up” and that they stand with democracy and freedom.

On Sunday, thousands of city residents flocked 250 polling stations set up in business avenues and houses with a majority of them using phones for identification. The final turnout would be announced on July 13.

The recently passed national security law, which has been widely opposed in the autonomous region, undermines the 'one nation, two systems' doctrine. Overshadowing Hong Kong's autonomy, the law awards prison sentence to anyone found guilty of secession or subversion.

This comes a day after Hong Kong police searched the office of an independent political pollster days after China limited the city’s internet freedom under the newly imposed national security law.

Hong Kong police reportedly raided Robert Chung’s public opinion research institute on July 11. According to reports, police have confirmed the news citing the reason for the raid as a 'possible leak of public information'.

