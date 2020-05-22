Hong Kong Leader Lam Says New Security Law Will Be Introduced 'as Soon As Possible'

Hong Kong's executive leader Carrie Lam has promised on May 22 to fully cooperate with China over a national security law for the semi-autonomous Chinese territory after the lawmakers introduced a draft proposal to the country's parliament. According to the reports, the new plan was introduced during the opening session of China's annual National People’s Congress after seven months of rigorous protests in Hong Kong last year. The draft reportedly said that the new security law would prevent or stop any separatism, subversion of the national regime, terrorist group activities, and anti-social activities that harm the national security.

New law to prevent national security

The leader of Hong Kong reportedly said in a statement that the local government will complete the legislation as soon as possible. Lam added that she believes that the law was aimed at “effectively preventing and curbing actions that seriously endanger national security.” The statement further added that the new legislation would prevent or punish violent political elements.

According to reports, the new law was introduced before the lawmakers in China through a rarely used constitutional method that could bypass the legislature of Hong Kong. This would further raise concerns about the city’s autonomy being in danger. Zhang, in a press conference in Beijing on May 21, had said that the “National security is the bedrock underpinning a country's stability. Safeguarding national security serves the fundamental interests of all Chinese people, including our HK compatriots”.

'Highly necessary' legislation

According to the Chinese diplomat, Hong Kong can not be separated from China and “in light of new circumstances and need” the NPC has to exercise its power in the constitution for the new proposal which is “highly necessary”. The announcement was made after Chinese officials and delegates from Hong Kong met with the NPC. Since the former British colony came under China's rule in 1997, the move of sidelining Hong Kong’s semi-autonomous nature has been long under consideration and was last introduced in 2003.

