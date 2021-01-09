Hong Kong Warns Probe Against Those Who Help Protestors In Escaping

Under the National Security Law, the Hong Kong government has warned that the police would investigate anyone who helps an "offender" to escape from Hong Kong. This development came after there were reports of the city looking to prosecute two Danish politicians who aided former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung as he fled to Europe. Also, the government is looking into extraditing politicians Uffe Elbaek and Katarina Ammitzboll for helping Hui in fleeing to Denmark during the end of November.

Current situation in Hong Kong

According to the reports by ANI, the bureau said, "In light of the circumstances of each case, the police will track down the whereabouts of the fugitive offenders through various means in accordance with the law and pursue them”. It added, “Wherever any person, regardless of his nationality, is suspected of having committed a crime in organising, planning or aiding the absconding, or in such criminal conspiracy, the police will actively investigate and pursue their legal liabilities under the existing legal framework”. Talking about Hui, the bureau said that he is an offender who fabricated false reasons and lied to the court.

China accuses Danish politicians

Just one month back, China accused Danish politicians of violating “basic norms governing international relations” for helping Hui. Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that the actions of the lawmakers “damages Denmark’s image as a country that has always emphasized the rule of law”. Hua added, “We oppose any individual, organization or country interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs, meddling in Hong Kong’s judicial sovereignty and harboring Hong Kong criminals in any way”.

Ted Hui was arrested in the month of November over the chaotic legislative council meeting in May for which 7 opposition leaders and activists have already been detained so far. As per South China Morning Post, Hong Kong's Democratic Party said that Ted Hui was arrested when he reported to the city's Western Police Station in a completely different manner. The lawmaker is reported to have been charged with two offences under the Legco (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance. These alleged offences are the same as those of the previously detained leaders - contempt and interfering with legislative personnel.

(Image Credits: AP)