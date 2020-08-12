Hong Kong's Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Released On Bail

On August 11, Hong Kong police released media tycoon Jimmy Lai, his two sons and other arrested associates on bail, this move came after criticism from countries around the world. Jimmy Lai and his nine associates, including his two sons, were arrested in a raid on the newspaper’s office and their residence on August 10. Jimmy was booked under draconian National Security Law, later he was taken to his yacht by the police for investigation. According to international media reports 72 years old, Jimmy Lai was taken to Hong Kong Marina in Sai Kung around 11 am on August 11, by an unmarked Police car. At the time of release, Jimmy Lai was with his lawyers and was greeted by his supporters who were chanting pro-democracy slogans. After release, he did not comment and his bail was set at $38,461 plus a $25,805 surety.

This step brought international criticism. On August 10, United State’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was troubled by the reports of the arrest of Jimmy Lai, media tycoon and ardent critic of the Communist Party of China, under draconian National Security law. The European Union too expressed their concern over the arrest of Jimmy Lai saying that further stoke fears that the National Security Law is being used to stifle freedom of expression.

People’s support

Long lines of people bought up copies of the Apple Daily paper at Hong Kong newsstands on August 11 to support a free press in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The public support came one day after police arrested the publisher of the pro-democracy paper and raided its premises in the most significant enforcement yet of Hong Kong's new national security law. “The government is suppressing freedom of the press,” said Michael Hung, who bought two copies for 10 Hong Kong dollars ($1.25) apiece.

The newsstand operator reportedly said he had sold 200 of his allotment of about 300 papers by late morning. On a typical day, he sells about 100 copies. At least 200 police descended on the headquarters of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily, and carted away boxes of what they said was evidence a few hours later. Earlier, owner Jimmy Lai, his two sons and others from the company were detained under the national security law. An aide to Lai said they were suspected of collusion with a foreign power, which the law criminalizes. Police did not release details. The arrests, along with that of democracy activist Agnes Chow on Monday night, have stoked fears that authorities are using the new law to suppress dissent and free speech.

