Hong Kong's Quarantine Exemptions Significantly Tightened To Combat New COVID Variants

With effect from November 12, the quarantine exemption arrangements in Hong Kong will be tightened to further combat COVID-19, according to the Hong Kong authorities. As per a report by Xinhua, a top government official announced on Monday that nine out of the twelve exemptions for required hotel quarantine for tourists visiting Hong Kong will be revoked on November 12.

Representatives at an equivalent or higher levels in Hong Kong, on the other hand, shall be subjected to self-isolation are not allowed to leave their location or come into touch with the public during the stipulated period. According to a government spokesperson, the new measures will strengthen the prevention and combat the threat posed by mutant variants of COVID-19 by further reducing the risk of virus transmission from imported cases into the community, fostering favourable conditions for the future resumption of cross-border travel with the mainland.

Exempted people will be better monitored

Those exempted will be better monitored, according to the Hong Kong administration. The spokesperson also said that any violation of the exemption conditions will result in the termination of the exemption status, and the affected individuals will be sent to quarantine centres. The spokesperson further said that the relevant organisation must take all reasonable steps to ensure that the exempted individuals follow all conditions. During this time, individuals will be monitored by a physician and those who violate the restrictions are subject to a $5,000 fine and a six-month prison sentence.

To comply with the principle of closed-loop management, all exempted people must adhere to a set of harsh pandemic prevention measures and conditions, including requirements for recurrent frequent testing and strict restrictions on the location of self-isolation or movement.

The Government has been reviewing all relevant variables

According to a press release, shared by the Hong Kong administration, the Government has been reviewing all relevant variables in order to alter the arrangements for exempted people in accordance with the risk-level evaluation by the Centre for Health Protection. Exemption arrangements for cross-border goods vehicle drivers, freight crew and crew members of aircraft, and sea crew for cargo operations in Hong Kong are required to ensure an uninterrupted supply of goods and daily necessities, as well as the continuation of necessary economic activities.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP