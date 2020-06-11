How COVID-19 Is Affected By Temperature, And How Risky Is C-section Amid Pandemic

With new mathematical models related to the handling of coronavirus outbreak and its cure being published every other day, more evidence suggesting that the disease doesn't survive for long in a hotter environment has appeared. According to the latest study published in the journal Physics of Fluids, scientists have said that droplets emitted by an infected person dry in hotter conditions that leads to the inactivation of the virus deposited on surfaces. Scientists have also said that it depends on the weather condition outside how much time the virus will take to diminish.

One of the co-authors of the study Rajneesh Bhardwaj of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay while talking to the press said that surfaces such as mobile phone screens and woods take more time in evaporating the droplets than glass and metal, advising more thorough cleaning of such objects. Rajneesh also said that a lower temperature environment combined with higher humidity would also allow the virus to stay active for a longer period of time.

C-section study

Another study from Spain suggested that women who go for cesarian delivery rather than normal vaginally delivery are more prone to getting infected by the virus. The study said that 13.5% percent of the 37 women who went for C-section delivery were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after giving birth. While only 5 percent of women who gave birth vaginally developed a need for oxygen.

The coronavirus outbreak has so far infected over 7.3 million people worldwide and has killed more than 4,13,000 patients, according to figures by Johns Hopkins University.

(Image Credit: AP)