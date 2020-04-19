50 Allowed, But 100,000 Flock To Bangladesh Leader's Funeral; Taslima Nasreen In Disbelief

As the entire world grapples with Coronavirus pandemic forcing a majority of the nations to impose lockdowns in their respective territories as the only possible solution to contain the spread of the virus, some incidents continue to come to light where people are defying the lockdown and increasing the risk of spreading the virus further.

READ | Bangladesh Govt Declares Entire Country At Risk Of Coronavirus Pandemic

READ | Bangladesh Extends Nationwide Shutdown Amidst Rise In COVID-19 Cases

In one such incident in Bangladesh, tens of thousands of people flouted a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown protocol on Saturday to attend the funeral of a popular preacher, even as authorities battle a surge in virus cases. People from different parts of the country traveled to the eastern Brahmanbaria district for the last rites of a religious leader who was also the deputy head of a political party, the Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish.

Local media, citing residents and police officials, reported that around 100,000 people attended the funeral despite a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Reportedly the local police had agreed with the family of the deceased preacher that only 50 people would be allowed to attend the funeral due to the lockdown in place over the risk of virus spread. However, the local media reported that the police officers seemed to be helpless to stop the crowds who came to attend the funeral of 55-year-old who died on Friday.

READ | Rohingya Camps In Bangladesh Put Under 'complete Lockdown'

READ | Bangladesh Garment Workers Seek Unpaid Wages As Orders Stop

Bangladeshi author in exile Taslima Nasreen seemingly taking a dig at the mockery of lockdown, took to Twitter to post a picture of the mammoth crowd that attended the funeral amid the pandemic.

'Entire country at risk'

Bangladesh has declared its entire territory to be exposed to COVID-19 risk as the pandemic spread to various parts of the country, according to an order issued by the directorate general of health services (DGHS) on Thursday night as the country recorded the highest single-day coronavirus deaths on Friday with 15 more fatalities, taking the death toll to 75.

Directorate General of Health Services chief Abul Kalam Azad said the order issued overnight was meant to ensure strict enforcement of the existing travel ban from one place to another and no one can go out of home from 6 pm to 6 am. “Stern action will be taken against the violators,” he said, adding that the order now empowered health authorities to enforce relevant rules under the law with assistance of local administration and law enforcement agencies.