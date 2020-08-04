Huge Explosion In Lebanon's Capital Beirut; Hundreds Of People Wounded

A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number of people and causing widespread damage. Several parts of the capital were shaken by the blast and thick smoke billowed from the city centre. Residents reported windows being blown out and false ceilings dropping.

The explosion appeared to be centred around Beirut's port and caused wide-scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

Though the cause of the blast is unknown, the initial reports have stated that the explosion occurred in Beirut's port area containing warehouses. However, local TV channels reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.

READ: Report: Blast in market of north Syrian border town kills 8

Health Minister issues statement

Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hasan said that “very high number of injuries” and extensive damage was witnessed. Hundreds of people have been in the huge blast that ripped through Lebanon's capital.

READ: Bangladesh arrests 3 in police station blast, denies IS link

It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border.

Online video showed a column of smoke rising from the port area from what appeared to be an initial explosion, followed by a massive blast that sent up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave racing over the city.

(Image credit: AP)