Human-sized Fish That Predates Dinosaurs Can Live For 100 Years, Study Finds

Coelacanths, a prehistoric fish species are known to hunt dinosaurs can live for an unbelievable 100 years, a recent study has found. While other fish live fast, die young, these “living fossil” grow old at an extremely slow pace with females not hitting their sexual maturity till they are at least in their late 50s, the study published in Current Biology disclosed. The research marks remarkable progress in the study of the prehistoric marine species as scientists previously believed Coelacanths to have a life span of merely 20 years.

Not only do females reach their age reproductive age late but their pregnancy lasts for about five years. Similarly, the males reach sexual maturity between 40 to 69 years of age. It is interesting to note that coelacanths, which have been in existence for the past 4000 million years, were thought to be extinct. But in1938, they were spotted swimming off the South African coast. Since then there have been multiple sightings of the ancient fish.

How did researchers measure its life span?

For this purpose, the team of French scientists used the standard method for dating commercial fish by counting the lines on scales of its body. As of now, the scientific community took into account only large lines on a specific Coelacanth scale to measure its age, but the French team pointed out that they may be missing smaller lines that could be seen using polarized light. The researchers concluded the smaller lines better correlated to a year of coelacanth age and that indicated their oldest specimen was 84 years old.

For the study, the team examined two studied two embryos and calculated the largest was five years old and the youngest was nine years old. From this, they concluded that pregnancy lasted a minimum of five years.



Since its sighting in 1938, there have been more incidents of the coelacanth getting caught off the coastlines of South Africa, Tanzania, and the Comoros Islands. Most recently, a “different coelacanth” was discovered in Indonesian waters. Most recently, it was found alive near the coast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean. The fish species, believed to be near extinction was rediscovered by shark fishermen using gillnet, TRT world reported.

File Image: Smithsonian Institution