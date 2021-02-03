'Humanitarian Gesture': Iran Agrees To Free Crew Members Of Seized South Korean Ship

Iran on February 2 agreed to free the 19-member crew of a seized South Korea-flagged ship, both countries said that after a telephone conversation between Tehran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his South Korean counterpart, Choi Jong-Kun. Iran had seized MT Hankuk Chemi last month at Bandar Abbas Port city, saying that the vessel violated pollution rules with chemicals. However, it later became clear that Iran had taken custody of the ship at least in part to pressure South Korea, a strong US ally, over the sanctions ordered by former US President Donald Trump.

The latest move by Iran is believed to be intended to send an indirect signal to the new Biden administration, which has indicated it wants to avoid a further deterioration in relation with Tehran after they worsened sharply under Trump. According to New York Times, in return for the release of the crew, the South Korean government has said that it pledged “speedy action” to address Iran’s complaints about its inability to access $7 billion in Iranian money that has been frozen in South Korean banks because of US sanctions. It is still not clear when the crew members would be released.

But, Iran has said that the ship and its captain would remain in its custody, pending an investigation into what the Iranians have described as the violations of maritime pollution law. MT Hankuk Chemi was carrying 7,200 tons of petrochemicals from Jubail in Saudi Arabia when it was intercepted. Following the seizure, South Korea had strongly protested and the ship’s owner even called Iran’s accusations absurd.

‘Humanitarian gesture’

On Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, described the country’s latest move as a “humanitarian gesture”. South Korea’s Foreign Minister, on the other hand, welcomed the Iranian decision and urged the government to even release the captain and the ship as well. During the conversation between the two nations, South Korea promised action to help address Iran’s grievances over the impounded funds and it also added that they would consult US officials in Washington over the matter.

Meanwhile, relations between Iran and Seoul have been strained since the US reimposed tough sanctions on Iran and banned countries, including major Asian customers, from buying its petroleum. Iran had said that it has at least $7 billion from oil sales trapped in South Korea and the funds are needed to purchase humanitarian goods, including coronavirus vaccine.

