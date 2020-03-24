Hungary: People Treated With Free Pizzas Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

In order to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, many countries around the world have moved to a complete lockdown situation. Amidst this, the Central European country has closed its borders to foreign citizens and shut down schools. However, this does not stop Hungarians who have decided to help the elderly and vulnerable, in the trying times.

A person named Milan Varga, who had been saving for more than three years, to open his small pizzeria, reportedly told the media that finally he has opened it in Budapest, on 16th March. However, there were no customers, as the streets were empty, due to the coronavirus outbreak, as per reports. Varga had lots of ingredients stocked up, so he decided to change his plans and joined a number of Hungarians who are responding to the crisis with acts of kindness. He is now delivering free pizzas to the elderly who have to self-isolate in their homes.

Free pizzas

The boy reportedly told the media that if he cannot sell pizzas then he can at least help those in need by giving them free pizzas if they voluntarily put themselves into quarantine, and so, he is trying to look after them and make sure they stay at home. Varga is now delivering half of his daily pizza output free, as per reports.

READ: White House, Media Team Up For Virus Public Service Campaign

Apart from this, members of the Facebook group “Budapest Airbnb community for the health workers”, which now has more than 1,200 members, have been offering their flats to nurses and other healthcare workers who have chosen to self-isolate to protect their families. Budapest had more than 10,000 Airbnb flats before the crisis hit, however, the business collapsed overnight as tourists disappeared, as per reports.

Viktoria Hojer-Szabo, who owns three Airbnb flats in Budapest, reportedly told that those who can help the ones who are doing the actual work, should help with action, money, with kind words, as per reports. A nurse from Budapest’s central hospital treating coronavirus patients lives in one of her flats. So far 43 healthcare workers have moved into vacant Airbnb flats, as per reports.

On Lake Balaton, which is Hungary’s main summer holiday destination, Gergely Toth, manager of the Sunshine hotel in the town of Siofok, has offered hotel rooms to Hungarians who have returned from work abroad and have had to go into two-week quarantine.

READ: Balkans Fights Virus Amid Lack Of Doctors, Medical Supplies

In addition to this, more and more Hungarians have decided to help the elderly and vulnerable, as well as healthcare workers who will bear the brunt of the crisis. The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread fear among people. In the past few weeks, countries around the world have moved to a complete lockdown situation, where people are being advised to stay indoors as much as possible to contain the contagion. This has forced people to distance themselves socially, as per reports.

READ: White House, Media Team Up For Virus Public Service Campaign

READ: Trump: Act To Marshal Private Sector Against Virus