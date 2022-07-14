I2U2's 1st Summit To Focus On Food Security, $2BN Agri Parks Projects In India, Says US

I2U2, a new four-nation grouping of India, Israel, UAE and the US is seen as the Middle East version of the QUAD (another grouping of four nations-- India, Australia, Japan and the US) ahead of its first virtual summit on July 14. Notably, the leaders of this new grouping will be meeting virtually on Thursday and will discuss joint economic projects to bolster cooperation in the area of trade, investment and food security. The one-of-a-kind four-nation grouping, I2U2, resembles ‘I’ for India and Israel, and ‘U’ for US and UAE.

Speaking to reporters on July 13 (local time) about the I2U2's first virtual summit, the White House senior administration official called the grouping of India, Israel, UAE and the US "unique" saying that they can work together to tackle global challenges. "The President (Joe Biden) will then participate in the first I2U2 summit with the leaders of Israel, India, and the UAE. And this grouping of countries is unique in how they can work together to tackle global challenges. And a focus tomorrow will be on the food security crisis and also on advancing clean energy." "And this unique grouping of countries tomorrow — with the UAE and Israel kind of serving as real innovation, entrepreneurial hubs, linking hemispheres — will focus quite a bit on the food security challenge," the White House official said. Adding further he spoke about the $2 billion projects which the UAE is helping to fund, for agricultural parks in India. "We’ll have a $2 billion project, which the UAE is helping to fund, for agricultural parks in India, which is focused on the food security challenge, among some other things that will be announced," he said.

Like QUAD, I2U2 can become regional feature: US

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the I2U2 can become a regional feature of the larger Middle East area much as Quad has evolved into a "central pillar" in the Indo-Pacific. Sullivan referred to India as "one of the largest, most significant, most strategically consequential" countries in the Indo-Pacific and as a country with long-standing ties to the Middle East, playing a role in furthering Israel's integration into the region, underscoring New Delhi's importance to both mechanisms (QUAD & I2U2).

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join US President Joe Biden for the inaugural four-nation meeting 'I2U2' at 4 AM on Thursday along with Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

What is I2U2’s motive?

Remarkably, the first four-way nation group is aimed to facilitate joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health and food security, stated the MEA in its press release. The Ministry added, “It intends to mobilize private sector capital and expertise to help modernize the infrastructure, low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.”