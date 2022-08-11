IAF And Egyptian Air Force Interact During Tactical Leadership Training Programme At Cairo

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Egyptian Air Force (EAF) participated in a one-month engagement in the month of July at Cairo West Air Force Base's Egyptian Fighter Weapon School. According to the press release from the Ministry of Defence, this kind of interaction is considered to be the first between the two air forces as it was performed between their respective Fighter Weapon Schools. Further, three Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft and six Combat Instructor Pilots from Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE), which represents the IAF, took part in the training.

In addition to this, the release read that under the aegis of the EAF's Tactical Leadership Program, the two air forces' involvement resulted in a successful exchange of ideas about Large Force Engagements including challenging multi-aircraft missions.

India-Egypt Air Force engagement

As part of the engagement, IAF and EAF pilots performed tasks of varying degrees of complexity together, sharing lessons learned about the art and science of air warfare and exchanging best practices. “The induction and de-induction involved flights of over six hours with midair refuelling support from the IAF and UAE Air to Air refuellers,” it added.

Through this program, which involves coordinated air operations, the two Air Forces have demonstrated a high level of professional trust.

According to the release, the two Air Forces first became acquainted in the 1960s when Gp Capt Kapil Bhargava, an IAF test pilot, and test pilots from the EAF test flew the Egyptian prototype of the Helwan HA-300. Young Egyptian pilots were then trained by Indian Qualified Flying Instructors, a scheme that lasted into the 1980s.

In addition to this, in July, The Indian Air Force unit stationed in Egypt successfully completed the Tactical Leadership Programme (TLP), which strengthened military cooperation by allowing participants from both countries to share their operational strategy expertise. The IAF stated on Twitter that the exercise's goal is to comprehend and internalise the best practices.

In order to engage in a bilateral "Tactical Leadership Programme" with the Egyptian Air Force, a team from the Indian Air Force flew into Egypt on June 22.

Furthermore, Chief of Air Staff Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari travelled to Egypt earlier in November 2021 for a five-day tour in order to attend the Air Power Symposium and Defence Exposition (EDEX) in Cairo.

As per an ANI report, since 2022 is the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Egypt and India, it bears special importance.

It is pertinent to note that India and Egypt also have friendly defence ties. The 1960s saw efforts to jointly build a fighter aircraft as a result of strong Air Force collaboration. From the 1960s to 1984, IAF pilots also trained Egyptian pilots. Since 2015, there have been a number of high-level visits and interactions between defence delegations.

(Image: PIB.GOV.IN)