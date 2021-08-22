IAF Evacuates Infant Without Passport From Kabul To India; Baby's Video Goes Viral

Amid the mass evacuation operations in Afghanistan, an infant without a passport also boarded the C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force. An evacuation coordinating official at the scene told ANI that "an infant had also landed on a special IAF flight to India without a passport". After the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, people in large numbers were airlifted from the Kabul airport. As part of the rescue operation, 168 people, including 107 Indian nationals, were on board and brought to India on Sunday, August 22.

#WATCH | 168 passengers, including 107 Indian nationals, arrive at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad from Kabul, onboard Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft



Passengers are yet to come out of the airport as they will first undergo the #COVID19 RT-PCR test.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/x7At7oB8YK — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

News agency ANI shared a video that showed the toddler in their mother's arm as his sister embraced the child out of sheer happiness. The C-17 aircraft also contained several other children who were pulled out of the war-torn country. An Afghan national, Sadia, narrated the horrific incident she witnessed in Kabul after the Taliban's siege. While speaking to ANI, she said, "The situation was deteriorating in Afghanistan, so I came here with my daughter and two grandchildren. Our Indian brothers and sisters came to our rescue. They (Taliban) burned down my house. I thank India for helping us". As per the media reports, Kabul's mosque's imam stated that those who are leaving their homelands are not all religious people.

#WATCH | An infant was among the 168 people evacuated from Afghanistan's Kabul to Ghaziabad on an Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft pic.twitter.com/DoR6ppHi4h — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

IAF evacuates 300 people from Kabul airport

The IAF has evacuated as many as 168 individuals from the violence-torn country. Among the 168 evacuees, there was one toddler who did not have a passport, and the infant's nationality was also not revealed. Besides two more flights carrying refugees from Kabul and India, the nationals of both countries reached Delhi airport on Saturday. Amid the ongoing mayhem in Kabul, the Taliban has allowed India, among other countries, to operate two flights a day under the NATO agreement.

Current situation in Afghanistan

After Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban, the country is undergoing massive chaos. The nationals of Afghanistan, as well as other countries, are leaving the country out of fear. Thousands of people have settled at the Hamid Karzai airport and the situation for the people of Afghanistan is worsening. The Taliban's brutal rule and cruel laws have escalated fear among the people forcing them to flee. On the other hand, the terror outfit is still trying to form a stable government amid the chaos. However, they are also facing massive backlash and resistance from the people of Afghanistan.



Image Credit: ANI

(With ANI Inputs)