If Russia Invades Ukraine, Thousands Will Die; Millions Will Flee, Warns US: Report

Amid the Russia-Ukraine border situation, American officials are speculating that a military escalation in Ukraine might result in the deaths of 50,000 civilians. It is also speculated that a full-scale fight may kill up to 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 10,000 Russian military personnel, with one to five million refugees fleeing to Poland. As per New York Times, American sources suggest that Moscow is allegedly finalizing plans for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine which might seize Kyiv in less than 48 hours and depose President Volodymyr Zelensky.

US and West have continuously claimed that Russia will invade Ukraine and if it does there will be severe consequences. However, Russia has refuted all the claims stating that they have no intentions to attack Ukraine and stated that the reason they have deployed their military is that NATO military operations along its borders are a threat to its national security. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the aggressive comments of the US and Western capitals might have irreparable consequences.

Russia has 70% of military firepower in place: Reports

In the meanwhile, US officials claim that Russia has gathered at least 70% of the military firepower that it plans to have in place by the middle of the month. The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity drew out clues that imply Putin is planning an invasion in the coming weeks, according to AP. They emphasised the possibility of a diplomatic solution.

Last week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Putin could use any part of the force he has amassed along Ukraine's borders to seize Ukrainian cities and significant territories or to engage in coercive or provocative political acts, such as the recognition of breakaway territories within Ukraine, according to AP News.

Russian army deploys 83 battalion tactical groups near Ukraine

The officials stated that the Russian army has deployed 83 battalion tactical groups near Ukraine as of Friday, which is roughly similar to an American battalion of 750 to 1,000 soldiers, according to AP News. They further said that this is an increase from the 60 battalion tactical groups in place just two weeks prior. Many European countries have warned Russia that if they attack Ukraine, sanctions will be imposed on them. The UK has said that the sanctions will be felt by the Russian people.

(Inputs from AP News)