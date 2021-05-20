Imran Khan's MP Demands Pakistan Declare 'Jihad' Against Israel; Slams US VP Kamala Harris

With Israel and Hamas' violent clashes continuing for the third week now, a call for waging 'jihad' against Israel has been raised in the Pakistan Parliament, at a time when the global community is seeking a ceasefire to ensure peace in the Middle East and the world is still combatting the COVID pandemic - the most disruptive single global event since World War 2. Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI's legislator Asma Hadeed on Wednesday told the Pakistan Parliament that the 'jihad' was the only resort remaining to deal with Israel, adding that dialogue is not an option anymore.

The PTI leader, without expressing any condemnation for the violence that has disrupted peace in the region, remarked that all 'our children will be dedicated to jihad' against Israel. Asma Qadeer was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on a reserved seat for women from Pakistan's Punjab province in the 2018 Pakistani general election.

In an address to the Pakistan Parliament on Wednesday, Asma Qadeer claimed that Israel has been 'torturing' women and children, and to fight back, she said she would be the first one to wage 'jihad' against Zionists. The PTI leader minced no words as she attacked US Vice President Kamala Harris as well for backing Israel's stand against the Palestine-based militant organization Hamas, which controls Gaza. Calling the US Vice President a 'disgrace on womanhood,' the politician belonging to Imran Khan's PTI said that Harris is 'not backing America but India's stance on the issue.'

'No solution other than jihad': PTI leader

In a video that has now come to light, Asma Qadeer can be heard saying, "What Israel is doing to our brothers and sisters over there, it should be certain now that other than jihad there is no other solution. The way they are torturing our children and women, I am with you. I will be the first one to go on jihad. Put my name first. I will go and save my Palestinian brothers and sisters from those who have crossed all the limits of humanity."

"Kamala Harris has disgraced womanhood. She has justified the acts of Israel. She is the Vice President of America. I am ashamed, I used to think that Muslims should initiate dialogue, no sir. I take my words back. Now, there is no other way other than jihad. We declare jihad. We will avenge the deaths of Palestinians and we will dedicate all our children to it. I want to tell America, Kamala Harris, that if your mother was from India and that you have justified the acts of Israel, you haven't taken India's stance but you have taken India's stance. The whole of America should be ashamed that their Vice President has spoken India's words to back Israel," she added.

Pak MNA Asma Qadeer: “The only option we have now is to declare JIHAD against Israel. No more negotiations. Enlist me for jihad. @VP is a disgrace to womanhood for supporting Israel.”



Open call for Jihad against Israel from inside Pakistan’s Parliament.@FATFNews @UN @POTUS pic.twitter.com/PIHV5DPMA7 — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) May 19, 2021

Israel-Hamas: Unending barrage of rockets continue

In yet another attack, Hamas fired a rocket that landed by the main road near the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva on Thursday. No one was injured. Gaza's militants continued firing barrages of rockets and Israel's army struck targets in the territory amid increasing international pressure to cease the hostilities.

The fighting, the worst Israeli-Palestinian violence since 2014, has killed at least 230 people, including 65 children and 39 women, with 1,710 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians. Hamas claims at least 20 of their fighters have been killed, while Israel says the number is at least 130. Some 58,000 Palestinians have fled their homes. Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, have been killed.

Countries across the world through their umbrella body-the United Nations, as well as in their individual capacity, have been striving hard to put an end to the conflict that is in its third week now and has led to the death of hundreds on both sides. The US has staunchly backed Israel's right to self-defence, while Israel PM Netanyahu has declared that Israel's counters will continue.

India has condemned the violence which has gripped the Middle East, which Ambassador to the UN, T S Tirumurti expressed at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Sunday. Ambassador Tirumurti expressed India's 'deep concern' over the violence in Jerusalem, especially during the holy month of Ramzan, and reiterated India's strong condemnation of all acts of violence, provocation, incitement and destruction. Pushing for the resumption of talks between Israel and Palestine, the Indian representative also urged both sides to refrain from attempts to 'unilaterally change' the existing status quo. Significantly, Ambassador Tirumurti also remarked that India backs a 'two-state solution' to end the conflict.