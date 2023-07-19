In A First, Japan To Launch Its Type 12 Surface-to-ship Missile Into Australian Waters

Japan’s Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) to launch for the first time its Type 12 surface-to-ship missile (SSM) or anti-ship missile into Australian waters ahead of the Talisman Sabre military drills, said Talisman Sabre exercise director Brig. Damian Hill on July 18.

"This is the first time the JSDF have tested this capability in Australia," said Hill, reported ABC News. He added that the Japanese armed forces "will launch the missile from Beecroft Weapons Range into the East Australia Exercise Area off the coast of Jervis Bay."

Talisman Sabre military drills 2023

The exercises will start from July 22 to August 4. In this exercise, one would witness the largest exercise between Australia and the United States, which is held every two years in the Indo-Pacific region. According to the US-based news report, this year, over 30,000 military personnel from 13 countries will be participating in the drills.

In 2012, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan created the Type 12 anti-ship missile, a truck-mounted weapon with a 200-kilometer maximum range. Japan has started to induct an upgraded ship-launched variant of the Type 12 SSM by 2026, which will increase an extended range of between 200km and 1,000km.

While sharing more details related to the missile, the chief of staff for Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force, General Morishita Yasunori explained that his country's participation in the biennial military exercise has been expanding.

"Exercise Talisman Sabre is important because it strengthens cooperation with Australia and the US, which will help maintain and strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific," said General Yasunori in a statement. "I believe the SSM firing exercise in conjunction with the Australian Navy will enhance a high level of trust between Australia and Japan."

South Korea to exhibit rocket technology rivalling America's HiMars weapon

This year, South Korean forces are also taking part in the Talisman Sabre drill. This will be the second time the country will be showcasing two warships and self-propelled howitzers. Apart from that, they will also exhibit a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) known as Chunmoo, which is similar to the American HiMARS technology.

As many as 720 military officials from South Korea's Navy and Marine Corps would take part in Talisman Sabre. Notably, the country was first asked to participate in exercises as official observers in 2019. It is to be noted that in Talisman Sabre South Korea's Chunmoo MLRS will be fired on Australian soil for the first time.