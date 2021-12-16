In A Rare Case, Baby Discovered Inside Woman’s Liver In Ectopic Pregnancy: Report

An unborn baby was discovered growing inside a woman's liver and the revelation was made in an ultrasound. The doctors have stated that the pregnancy is an “extremely rare” ectopic pregnancy, reported The Sun. This rather surprising case has been explained by paediatrician Michael Narvey who works in Children's Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba in Canada.

This unusual case of a baby growing inside the mother's liver was detailed by Michael Marvey in a recent video released on TikTok. In a video posted on TikTok, the doctor explained that a 33-year-old woman had come to them with a 14-day history of menstrual bleeding and 49 days since her last menstrual period, as per The Sun report. However, they were stunned to find the baby in the liver.

Baby discovered inside woman's liver

Michael Narvey revealed that the woman had an ‘ectopic pregnancy’ in her liver and further added that they have seen it happen in the abdomen but not in the liver. The doctors were able to save the woman’s life, however, they could not save the foetus as the sac had been raptured. The video posted on TikTok has reportedly caught the attention of netizens and it has received over 3 million views and garnered more than 17,000 comments. The cases of ectopic pregnancies in the liver are “exceptionally rare", The Sun reported citing the National Centre for Biotechnology Information.

Ectopic Pregnancy

According to the UK National Health Service, an ectopic pregnancy or extrauterine pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg implants itself outside the womb, usually in fallopian tubes. If an egg gets stuck in them, the egg will not develop and the health of the woman might be at risk. According to NHS, it is not possible for doctors to save the pregnancy and they need to remove it using medicine or surgery, and it does not always cause symptoms and might be detected using a pregnancy scan. However, if the woman experiences symptoms, it occurs between the 4th and 12th week of pregnancy. In the UK, around 1 in every 90 pregnancies is ectopic and this is around 11,000 pregnancies a year.

