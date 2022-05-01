In Afghanistan, Islamic Scholars Urge Taliban To Reopen Schools For Girls Above Grade 6

In the latest call, Islamic scholars in Afghanistan's Patika province urged the Taliban administration to reopen schools for girls. As per local reports, scholars issued a five-point resolution urging the Taliban to reopen the schools for girls from grades 7 to 12. "We, the religious clerics in Paktia, call on the Islamic Emirate to facilitate the grounds for the education of girls under an Islamic structure," scholars said in a statement, ANI reported citing TOLO News. They further stated that Islam is committed to girls' education, but only within an Islamic framework.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's interim Education Ministry said that it is close to finding a solution to reopen schools for girls. Aziz Ahmad Riyan, a spokesperson for the ministry, stated that the issue is being worked out and that a proper solution would be reached soon and then girls will return to the school to resume their education. Women's rights and freedoms have been constrained by the Taliban regime, which took over Kabul in August last year. Earlier, scores of female students in Kabul took to the streets to demand that the Taliban leadership reverse its decision to prohibit girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade.

Female students protest demanding their rights to education

Protesters chanted slogans like "education is our absolute right" and demanded that schools for females in grades 7-12 be reopened across Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) claimed that females in Afghanistan have also been denied access to health care. Since the Taliban's takeover, one of the key demands of the world community has been the admission of girls to schools and other educational institutions.

UNSC calls on Taliban to uphold the right to education

In the month of March, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issued a statement regarding Afghanistan and the right of Afghan girls to education. The members of the UNSC called on the Taliban to uphold the right to education, expressing serious concern over the restriction on girl students above 6th grade to attend classes in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban's takeover, the law and order situation in the war-ravaged country has also remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people. The Taliban have also stated that they will form an inclusive government and respect women's rights, but they have failed to keep up their promises so far.

