In Afghanistan, Nearly 86 Radio Stations Shut Down Since Taliban Takeover: Report

Nearly 86 radio stations have shut down in Afghanistan over the last six months since the Taliban seized control of the war-torn nation. This came as the United Nations commemorated the 11th edition of World Radio Day on February 13. According to Tolo News, the current political transition in Afghanistan with the collapse of the republican government has had a significant impact on the radio segment of the Afghan media.

Further, media watchdog organisations indicated that financial, as well as political difficulties, are the primary causes of the Afghan media's demise.

As per Tolo News, Radio Jahan is among dozens of radio stations that have stopped broadcasting since August. Mosawar Rasikh, the Radio Jahan's head, claimed, "Radio Jahan has halted broadcasting for more than six months due to severe economic challenges."

The head of the Zamzama radio station, Shafiullah Azizi has highlighted the fact that approximately 70% of radio stations around the country have shuttered. Azizi went on to say that in the current circumstances, the factors include economic issues as well as broadcasting programs. "On the other hand, the government insists on collecting taxes from radio stations," Zamzama radio’s head added.

Over 300 different types of media organisations have been shut down since the Taliban takeover

In addition to this, as per statistics, more than 300 different types of media organisations have been shut down since the Taliban surged to power on August 15. Hojatullah Mujadidi, head of the Afghan Independent Journalist Association noted that their findings reveal that unless the international community provides financial assistance to the media, most of these radio stations would cease over the next six months, signalling a media catastrophe in the nation.

Despite the fact that media instrument has advanced technologically in a number of ways, radio remains one of the primary information sources for people in various nations, according to Tolo News. In the year 1926, during the reign of former Afghan King Amanullah Khan, Afghanistan's first radio station was established. Radio Kabul was the very first radio station to operate in Kabul.

95% of Afghan journalists had trouble obtaining information

Meanwhile, a media poll indicated that 95% of Afghan journalists had trouble obtaining information and are unable to publish news freely. As per The Khaama News, the National Union of Afghan Journalists in Kabul held a press conference on January 16 to reveal the results of the poll, which was conducted in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan and comprised 500 Afghan journalists.

As per the survey's findings, 90% of respondents are having significant difficulty getting information since there is no clear guideline for obtaining information after the Taliban regained control. According to the poll, 30% of Afghan journalists indicated that interviewing Taliban leaders was tough, while 50% stressed that interviewing ordinary Afghan citizens was difficult as well.

(Image: AP)