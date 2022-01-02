In Antarctica, Ice Station Hit By COVID-19 Outbreak; More Than Half Of Crew Tests Positive

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world, more than half of the scientists at a remote research station in Antarctica have been infected with the deadly virus and have been sent to isolation, as per a BBC report. The Belgian scientific research crew, Princess Elisabeth Polar Station, has reported that since December 14 last year, at least 16 of the 25-member crew have been infected by the virus. Authorities said that all the staff members at the facility have been vaccinated and for now, the COVID positive cases are showing mild symptoms.

"The situation isn't dramatic," Joseph Cheek, a project manager for the International Polar Foundation, told the BBC., adding that “while it has been an inconvenience to have to quarantine certain members of the staff who caught the virus, it hasn't significantly affected our work at the station overall.”

"All residents of the station were offered the opportunity to leave on a scheduled flight on 12 January. However, they all expressed their wish to stay and continue their work," he added.

COVID testing, vaccination mandated for staff arriving at ice station

None of those infected has reported any serious illness and nobody has yet asked to be evacuated from the isolated ice station. The first positive test was recorded on December 14, amongst a team member who had arrived seven days earlier. Now, the staff arriving at the ice station are asked to get vaccinated beforehand and tested for COVID-19.

As per the BBC report, there are two emergency doctors at the station and new arrivals to the outpost have been suspended until the deadly virus dissipates. It is pertinent to mention that Princess Elisabeth station is operated by the International Polar Foundation and has Belgian scientists. It went into service in 2009.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 infections recorded at the station, which is one of the most remote locations in the world, has raised alarm amongst the crew. However, this isn’t the first time research stations in Antarctica have been affected by a coronavirus outbreak. Earlier in 2021, a number of Chilean military personnel based out of Bernardo O'Higgins research station were infected with COVID-19 after sailors on a supply ship tested positive for the virus.

(Image: Twitter/Pixabay)