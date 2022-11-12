In Colombia, 11 Students collapse At School After Playing ‘Ouija Board Game’

In an extremely shocking incident, a group of teenagers collapsed after they used an Ouija board at a school in Colombia. Five students were taken to the hospital, and teachers confirmed that at least 11 students, aged 13 to 17, were found unconscious out in the corridor.

According to The Independent report, the teenagers were suffering from violent vomiting, abdominal pain, and muscle spasms when they were rushed to Manuela Beltrán Hospital.

Students collapse at school after playing ‘Ouija board game’

Later, the doctors confirmed that the students suffered from food poisoning. As of now, the school administration has not shared the specifics of the incident with authorities before making a decision on the case. "The children were passed out; at the time they were found, they were short of breath and thick drool was coming out of their mouths," said Jose Pablo Toloza Rondón, the mayor of Hato.

"It is not ruled out that it was the Ouija board; that is part of the investigation." He added saying, "Others say that they consumed water from a container, others that they came from a pool and had been given something to eat."

According to the publication, the students were playing with an Oujia board, which is a game board with letters like numbers, the words yes, no, hello, and goodbye, along with some other symbols. It is believed that the board can be used to contact the dead, and the summoned "spirits" will move the planchette a heart-shaped piece of wood or plastic—around the board to spell out answers to the questions players ask.

“We went to El Hato and we found 11 patients between 13 and 17 years old with vomiting, abdominal pain, and muscle spasms," said Juan Pablo Vargas Noguera, emergency medical coordinator at Hospital del Socorro. “We did not find psychological alteration in the children, taking into account that it was said that it would have been from playing the Ouija board. The medical report says it was due to food poisoning," he added.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)