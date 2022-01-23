In Hong Kong, 9 Hamster Samples Test Positive For COVID

COVID-19 virus has not only wreaked havoc on humans but has badly affected the animals as well. Hong Kong's animal authorities conducted a test on over 2600 small animals and found nine hamsters had the COVID virus in their bodies, reported the Hong Kong Free Press on Saturday. The health authorities suspect that the rapidly spreading COVID virus across the city may be linked to hamster shipments from the Netherlands carrying the virus after five women who purchased hamsters or visited hamsters showed positive test results.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the risk of COVID transmission from animal to human is very low. However, the situation has escalated concerns among the people and the government. In the last week, a total of 2,581 small animals were seized from local pet stores, and authorities have also asked pet owners who purchased hamsters after December 22 to bring them for testing for "humane dispatch," meaning euthanasia.

Hong Kong: 9 hamster samples test positive for coronavirus

The government's announcement led to chaos among animal rights groups and pet lovers. At least 50 hamsters were found abandoned in the street by worried owners. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department (AFCD) said the nine samples taken from animals seized from pet shop operators showed positive COVID results. The figures are tentative as tests were underway.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press, at least three customers and one salesperson at the Little Boss pet shop's Causeway Bay branch tested positive for the COVID test on Friday. The authorities had seized 97 small animals from the branch, including hamsters, rabbits, and chinchillas. Out of 125 samples, seven samples taken from hamsters showed positive test reports. However, it is still unclear how many more hamsters are infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the animal control authorities also took 1,116 small animals, including 800 hamsters, 100 rabbits, and guinea pigs, from Little Boss's warehouse in Tai Po. The spokesperson said the testing of animals was underway and results would be released soon. A total of 1299 hamsters were seized from other pet shops across the city. Of those, 49 samples were taken from the Causeway Bay branch of I Love Rabbit, where two hamsters tested positive. A woman also tested positive for coronavirus after she visited the store.