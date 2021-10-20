In Israel, EAM Jaishankar Invites PM Bennett To Visit India On PM Modi's Behalf

On Wednesday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to discuss the strengthening of their strategic partnership, boosting bilateral ties, and deepening their friendship, during the last leg of his Israel diplomatic visit.

Bennett thanked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar for their dedication to the Israel-India alliance.

During the meeting, both the countries discussed several topics including the strengthening of strategic alliance, expanding bilateral ties and deepening of the friendship between both countries.

Jaishankar meets Israel PM Bennett, invites him to visit India

The External Affairs Minister is on his maiden five-day tour to Israel, which will end tomorrow. He had earlier met the Foreign Minister of Israel and discussed other global and diplomatic issues of mutual interests.

After the meeting, EAM Dr Jaishankar, on behalf of PM Narendra Modi, also invited Israel PM Benett to visit India with his officials. Earlier, Dr Jaishankar had said that he looks forward to inviting his Israeli counterparts to visit India.

"On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar invited Bennett to make his first official visit to India," Prime Minister Bennett’s Media Adviser said.

In another statement, Bennett apprised that Israel considers India as a friend and looks forward to further strengthening the bilateral relations in every aspect and dimension. He further added that Israelis love India and see Indians as 'friends'.

"I speak on behalf of Israelis: We love India. We view India as a huge friend and we're looking forward to expanding our relationship in all fields and dimensions. I look forward to a very productive meeting," Bennett told Jaishankar at the meeting.

On the contrary, EAM Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of PM Modi to the Israeli PM and said,

"We are today at a very important stage of our relationship because things have gone very well for us. But it has opened up a whole lot of possibilities. So, I think the challenge is how to work to take our relationship to the next level," ANI reported.

Dr Jaishankar also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier on October 20 to discuss developments in the geopolitical situation. Jaishankar, who is visiting Israel for the first time as External Affairs Minister, reached the country on Sunday.

