In Jerusalem, Woman Burns NIS 10,000 While Disinfecting Currency Of COVID-19: Report

In an attempt to disinfect the currency notes from COVID-19, a 74-year-old Jerusalem woman accidentally burnt NIS 10,000, according to a report by ynet news. The woman, who did not want to be identified, stated that she collected the banknotes and placed them in a microwave with bleach while wearing gloves. They were set on fire as a result, she added. Later, the woman informed the Bank of Israel regarding the incident and apologised. She told the bank that she had intended to replace the money, but her financial position made this difficult, reported the outlet.

"I am filled with remorse since it's money that doesn't belong to me. I am a dedicated citizen who has desecrated money. I plan to put a check for the specified amount and replace the damaged banknotes. It frustrates me and makes it even more difficult for me to get through these terrible days at home, not to mention the financial difficulties. My monthly pension is also not very less," she was quoted as saying by the outlet. Meanwhile, the issue was referred to the Currency Department of the Bank of Israel for inquiry, and subsequently, the elderly woman was given a complete refund.

'Bank of Israel vows to continue providing currency services to Israelis'

The woman also told the bank officials that she has learnt her lesson. "I will continue to serve on the house committee, but I will not use the microwave or any other method to heat the bills," she remarked. Meanwhile, the Bank of Israel stated that it will continue to provide currency services to Israelis, reported ynet news.

Image: Unsplash/Representative