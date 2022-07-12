In Sri Lanka, People Using For Bicycles For Commute; Call It 'best Option' As Crisis Rages

In debt-ridden Sri Lanka, as hundreds of residents continue to line up for fuel and gas, a significant number of people are using bicycles for daily commute instead of cars and motorbikes. As the island country tackles the worst economic crisis in its recent history, the lives of people are crippled by an acute shortage of petrol along with skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities. According to ANI, the present circumstance has led to a spike in the purchase of bicycles across the country.

While some of the stores are running out of bicycles to sell, locals are mostly spotted riding bicycles to offices and colleges. Locklin, who works as an HR in a private company in Colombo, told the news agency that he can not afford petrol at the present price, and does not have the time to stand in long queues. Locklin said, “Due to the current economic situation in the country, we started using bicycles. We cannot afford to get petrol and we have no time to stand in the queues. Sometimes, standing in the queues also does not give a surety that we will get the petrol”.

"So, right now cycling is the best option. I have two cycles, one I use for daily use. I usually travel to my workplace by bicycle. It is 8-10 km from my place. Since lately, the crisis has begun, there are a lot of people who have switched to public transport and bicycles," he added.

Prices of bicycles also shot up to 30%

It is pertinent to mention here that the current price of petrol in the island nation is SLR 470 per litre and diesel is being sold at SLR 460 per litre. Other locals told ANI that the process of bicycles has now also shot up to 30%. A Sri Lankan, who visited the shop to purchase cycle parts, said, “I am using bicycles for going office and my family and many friends are doing the same”.

Meanwhile, in the country crippled by an acute shortage of fuel, medicines and other essential items, the discontent with the Sri Lankan government has been growing among the residents. On Saturday, the demonstrators remained in Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s seaside residence in Colombo Fort and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s home, demanding their resignation. Both leaders have agreed to step down.

Soldiers were even deployed around the city over the weekend but as per AP, the troops only watched from afar as the crowds entered Rajapaksa’s sprawling residence and even splashed in the spool. Meanwhile, the occupants of the Sri Lankan PM’s residence were captured cooking in an outdoor kitchen and playing the tabletop game carrom. Some even slept on the sofas.

Image: AP