In Uzbekistan, UNICEF Opens Central Asia's Largest Vaccine Warehouse

Central Asia's largest multitemperature vaccine storage warehouse was launched in Uzbekistan by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Saturday. Uzbekistan's UNICEF stated that it is a significant milestone that the agency handed over the Republican Cold Chain Warehouse, Central Asia's largest vaccine facility, to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan on November 20, World Children's Day. The opening of this new facility will allow for the storage of huge quantities of vaccines with various temperature needs, including ultra-cold temperatures.

The facility has three 1,000 cubic metres cool rooms, ultracold freezers with a capacity of 3,000 litres, 40 cubic metre freezers, and dry storage for vaccination supplies. Uzbek Health Minister Behzod Musaev was quoted by UNICEF as saying that they expect this warehouse to serve as a logistics hub for the entire national vaccination programme, doubling their capacity to provide and handle vaccines. Representative to Uzbek UNICEF, Munir Mammadzade shared the images of the opening of the largest warehouse in Central Asia on Twitter.

UNICEF deployed 223 vehicles of vaccines to Uzbekistan

UNICEF has deployed 223 vehicles of vaccines, as well as vaccination syringes to Uzbekistan since the beginning of the pandemic. Pfizer vaccinations were stored in eight ultracold freezers donated by the UNICEF to Uzbekistan in September. In addition, Uzbekistan has received around 5.5 million doses of COVID vaccine through the UN-led COVAX programme, which provides vaccination injections to low and middle-income nations.

The COVID vaccination campaign began on April 1 in Uzbekistan. Over 15 million people, or 70% of all adults, had at least one vaccination since then. Pfizer's vaccine for teenagers over 12 was licenced by Uzbek authorities in late September, and over 330 adolescents have been vaccinated against COVID voluntarily to date.

Uzbekistan reports 272 new cases of coronavirus

For the past day, Uzbekistan has seen 272 new cases of coronavirus. Tashkent has 91 new instances while Karakalpakstan has one, Andijan has 13, Bukhara has 10, Namangan has 11 and Samarkand has 17 new cases according to AKIpress News. A total of 191,122 coronavirus cases were confirmed. For a single day, there were three deaths linked to coronavirus infection. As of now, a total of 1,373 people died as a result of COVID in Uzbekistan.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: Twitter/@MunirMammadzade)