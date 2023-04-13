In Vietnam, Doctors Find Parasitic Worms Crawling Under Woman's Skin & Buried In Her Brain

A Vietnamese woman was found infected by parasitic worms that had buried inside her brains and crawled under her skin after eating raw blood pudding. According to The Mirror UK, the 58-year-old woman was from An Binh commune in the suburbs of Hanoi. The woman managed to survive the parasitic attack after she was rushed to the hospital, however, the doctors stated that without prompt treatment the woman could have died. As per the British news outlet, the attack happened after she ate a local Vietnamese delicacy called ‘Tiet canh’.

The dish comprises raw blood and cooked meat. According to The Mirror UK, the woman who chose to remain anonymous started suffering from severe headaches and even fell over multiple times at home after she had the meal. The meal was prepared by her and when she found a parasite crawling under her skin, she rushed to the Dang Van Ngu Hospital. The parasite was crawling under her skin on her arms and legs. Things became severe when it was found that the worms were nesting in her brain.

The hospital thought that she was suffering from stroke symptoms

According to the Deputy Director of the hospital, Dr Tran Huy Tho, when the woman arrived at the hospital, the staff initially thought that she was suffering from stroke symptoms. However, it was later discovered that she was suffering from parasite infestation after a thorough scan.

The woman now has been discharged from the hospital and is prescribed medications to cure the infestation. "I thought if I make the pudding myself, it would be clean and I would rest assured knowing there would be no disease involved,” the woman told the local media after she was discharged from the hospital. If her case remained unchecked, the woman could have ended up paralysed or dead. "Many people even believe they suffer from seizures, strokes and other mental health conditions, so they get treated at psychiatric hospitals for years,” the doctor told the local media, as per the report by Mirror UK. "By the time they go to Dang Van Ngu Hospital, their conditions have already progressed and the parasites have already harmed their brain, forcing them to live with lifelong conditions like reduced eyesight,” the doctor added.