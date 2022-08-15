Independence Day 2022: Canada's Trudeau Wishes India; 'will Continue To Strengthen Ties'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his greetings to India on the country's 75th Independence Day calling it an occasion to reflect on the tremendous impact of the country's people, history, and culture. Issuing a statement, Trudeau emphasised the strong, longstanding, and vibrant relationship between India and Canada and stated that the two were working closely together in a range of priority areas.

“Seventy-five years ago today, India gained its independence and became the world’s largest democracy. Today is an occasion to reflect on the tremendous impact India’s people, history, and culture have had around the world since 1947. We join the people of India and Indo-Canadian communities to celebrate this milestone anniversary," said the Canadian Prime Minister.

“Canada and India have a strong, longstanding, and vibrant relationship built on shared values like democracy, and deep people-to-people ties, with over 1.4 million people of Indian heritage calling Canada home. Their many important contributions have made, and continue to make, our country stronger, more diverse, and inclusive," he stated.

“Today, our two countries work closely together in a range of priority areas, including science and technology, finance, and education. We also share common interests in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, fighting climate change, and strengthening global trade. We will continue to strengthen our partnership for the benefit of people in Canada and India. On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I extend our best wishes to all those celebrating India’s Independence Day here in Canada and around the world," Trudeau concluded.

India-Canada strengthen trade ties

When it comes to bilateral ties, besides harbouring close people-to-people ties, India and Canada this year agreed to relaunch the negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Both the countries also agreed to consider an interim agreement or an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) to realise their full trade potential.

The deal shall include high-level commitments in goods, services, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, and dispute settlement, and may also cover any other areas mutually agreed upon, according to the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the 5th India-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade & Investment.