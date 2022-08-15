As India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Monday, search engine Google has dedicated its doodle to honour the World's largest democracy. The Doodle, illustrated by Neethi, a Kerala-based guest artist, shows India celebrating 75 years of its Independence on August 15 with soaring kites symbolising the country has achieved great heights. The tradition of flying kites is not new on Independence Day. Indian revolutionaries once flew kites with slogans to protest British rule. Since then, recreational and competitive kite flying has become one of Independence Day’s most popular traditions.

Google Doodle for 'India at 75'

Meanwhile, while sharing thoughts behind the making of the doodle, the artist expressed his artwork depicts the culture around kites- from the craft of creating bright beautiful kites to the cheerful experience of a community coming together. "One of our fondest memories, the age-old tradition of kite-flying has been integral to the Indian Independence Day festivities. The vast expanse of sky brightly speckled with soaring kites is a colourful symbol of the great heights we have achieved. The GIF animation adds dynamism and brings the doodle alive," he added.

Further, explaining the elements and the symbols used in the artwork, Krisha said that the kites used in the doodle represent the colours of the national flag while the human illustration shows their love and affection towards the country. "Kites are also an outlet for artistic expression- many of them carry trendy motifs or even social messages. I have drawn kites depicting our national colours, a message of love and commemorating the 75 years of Indian independence. They fly as high as skyscrapers, and birds and I'd like to believe the sun!" he added.

Happy Independence Day, India! We're commemorating 75 years with a special #GoogleDoodle celebrating family, community and the colorful kites that float in the skies every August 15 🇮🇳 https://t.co/4Cz3j1pcIp pic.twitter.com/zCrTvfh6cS — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 15, 2022

Image: Google

Know more about India's Independence Day

India officially became a democratic country—ending over two hundred years of British rule.

Notably, the prolonged battle for independence resulted in the birth of the largest democracy in the world. During the freedom movement, stalwart freedom fighters, such as Mahatma Gandhi, led the country’s independence crusade through civil disobedience and nonviolent protests. After years of struggle and sacrifice, the Indian national flag was raised for the first time at the Red Fort in Delhi On August 15, 1947. Since then, the biggest annual celebration takes place at the Red Fort in Delhi, where the Prime Minister raises the saffron, white and green national flag in synchronisation with a 21-gun salute.

After the Prime Minister delivers his televised speech, a patriotic parade honours members of the Indian armed forces and police. Besides, Indians also commemorate the day by spending time with loved ones and hosting cultural programmes in neighbourhoods and schools. However, this year, the government has started a special campaign called-- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-- in which the 75th Anniversary of the Independence of India is being celebrated in India and abroad.

Image: Google Doodle