Independence Day 2022: Indian Flag Unfurled From Parachute High Above Russian Skies; WATCH

As India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, the Indian Embassy in Russia unfurled the 'Tiranga' from a parachute in Moscow during the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the embassy shared a video where a skydiver unfurls the Indian flag from the parachute in the skies of Russia. The caption with the video reads, “High above in the skies of Russia the Tiranga is unfurled with great pride as we celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Har GharTiranga campaign.”



The 1 minute and 26 seconds long video shows the stunning jump of the skydiver as he unfurls the flag thousands of feet above the ground in Russia. The video further captures the skydiver making dramatic turns in the sky as the Indian flag was fluttering.

India views Russia as a dependable ally who has contributed much to its security and economic growth over the years. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, India-Russia ties have taken on a qualitatively new character since the "Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership" was signed in October 2000, with increased levels of cooperation taking place in almost all sectors of the bilateral relationship, which includes political, security, trade and economy, defence, science and technology, along with culture.

India's 75th Independence day celebration

On Monday, August 15, India will commemorate the 75th anniversary of its independence as extensive preparations have been made in advance for the massive event. After taking part in Independence Day festivities at Delhi's Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a speech to the country.

Further, the Indian government has been conducting a number of programs, including "Har Ghar Tiranga," under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in an effort to encourage citizens to participate in the Independence Day celebrations. On Saturday, August 13, the campaign officially began. It will continue until Monday, August 15.

According to media reports, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being commemorated to honour and celebrate 75 years of independence as well as the illustrious past of India's people, culture, and accomplishments. To mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence, PM Modi last month launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, encouraging people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it.

(Image: Twitter/@IndEmbMoscow)