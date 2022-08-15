Independence Day 2022: Russian President Putin Wishes PM Modi; Hails India's Achievements

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's 76th Independence Day. He asserted that India has been able to achieve success in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other sectors, according to the statement published on Kremlin website. Putin stressed that India has played a "constructive role" in addressing the issues on the international agenda.

"Over the decades of independent development, your country has achieved universally recognized successes in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other fields," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his statement. "India rightfully enjoys significant prestige in the world arena and plays an important constructive role in resolving topical issues on the international agenda," he added.

Highlighting ties between India and Russia, Vladimir Putin stated that the relations between the two nations are "developing in the spirit of a particularly privileged strategic partnership". He emphasised that Russia and India have been "successfully" cooperating in various sectors and interacting within the framework of the United Nations, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and other multilateral structures.

He expressed confidence that both the nations will be able to further strengthen the development of their relations for the benefit of the people and bolster security at the regional and global levels.

"I am sure that by joint efforts we will ensure the further development of the whole range of productive interstate ties for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of strengthening security and stability at the regional and global level," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his statement.

Russian Foreign Ministry extends greetings to India

Russian Foreign Ministry also greeted India on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow and New Delhi have a "special and privileged strategic partnership. Meanwhile, the Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov also congratulate the people of India on the 75th Independence Day. Taking to his Twitter handle, Denis Alipov stated that India began an "incredible journey" to take its place among the leading world powers.

Indian Embassy in Russia celebrates Independence Day

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Russia shared glimpses of the 75th Independence Day celebration on Twitter. Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to Russia, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and hoisted the national flag. Ambassador Pavan Kapoor read out President Droupadi Murmu's message.

Independence Day was celebrated at the Embassy with the Ambassador @AmbKapoor paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, hoisting the #Tiranga and reading out the President's message.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/3UzqfLXvus — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) August 15, 2022

