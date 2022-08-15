Independence Day: Boris Johnson Extends Wishes; Bats For Strengthening Of India-UK Ties

As August 15, 2022, marks 75 years of India's freedom from the clutches of British rule, the United Kingdom extended wishes on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the UK congratulated the Indians and shared an image from his recent visit to India. In the image taken in Gujarat, Johnson can be seen paying tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

"During my recent visit to Gujarat and New Delhi, I saw for myself the thriving Living Bridge between our countries. I look forward to seeing these bonds go from strength to strength in the next 75 years," Johnson wrote in the post, a Hindi version of which was also uploaded on his official Twitter handle.

Congratulations to the people of India on 75 years of independence.



Har Ghar Tiranga in UK

Notably, the official account of Indian embassy in the UK on Twitter underlined how the 75 years of Independence coincided with the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, rightly described as a 'great freedom fighter, yogi, philosopher, poet & nationalist'.

On the occasion, the Indian diaspora took the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to the building in Shepherd’s Bush, London, where Sri Aurobindo lived during 1884-87. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this campaign as a part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", which commemorates the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

In London's Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Centre, while attending an Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event, the Acting Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Sujit Ghosh urged members of the Indian diaspora to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

"This journey of 75 years has truly been a remarkable one. Today, India is the fastest growing major economy in the world driven by the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas," Ghosh said.