Independence Day: Dubai's Deputy Ruler Congratulates India, Highlights 'historic Ties'

As India celebrates 75 years of independence, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the government and people of India on the occasion. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the leader wished for continued prosperity for the people of India. He stated that India is celebrating 75 years of independence, development and achievements.

Highlighting the equation between India and UAE, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that both the nations have historic ties. He tweeted, "Today, the Republic of India celebrates 75 years of independence, development and achievements. The historic ties between the people of India and the UAE go back hundreds of years."

Today, the Republic of India celebrates 75 years of independence, development and achievements. The historic ties between the people of India and the UAE go back hundreds of years. We congratulate the government and people of India and wish them continued prosperity. — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) August 15, 2022

Indian Embassy in UAE celebrates Independence Day

Indian Embassy in UAE celebrated Independence Day with the Indian community. Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to Dubai, hoisted the National Flag on the occasion. Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Dubai shared glimpses of Independence Day celebrations.

Consulate General of India to Dubai, Aman Puri hoisted the National Flag and read out the message of President Droupadi Murmu to the Indian community members. The flag-hoisting was followed by a cultural event to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

Jan Gan Man!! 76th #IndependenceDay celebrations @IndembAbuDhabi 🇮🇳 Amb @sunjaysudhir hoisted the Tricolor #HarGharTiranga . A sea of pride, a wave of #Hindustan with the Indian community in the UAE! pic.twitter.com/HUTGGWv3kw — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) August 15, 2022

PM Modi addresses nation on Independence Day

As India marked its 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the National Flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In his speech, PM Modi paid tribute to freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Babasaheb Ambedkar among others. He also added "Jai Anusandhan" to the slogan - "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan" with the goal to make India reach new heights with the power of innovation.

The Prime Minister also outlined five pledges for the development of the nation as India marks 75 years of Independence. In his address, Modi said, "For the coming 25 years, we have to focus our energies on five "panch pran." The "Panchprans" are "Bigger resolves for developed India," "Freedom from every trace of slavery," "Pride in Indian Heritage," "Unity among Indians," and "Fulfil duties as a citizen of India." Ahead of Independence Day, the government launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage people to bring Tiranga home and hoist it to mark Independence Day.