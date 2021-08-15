Last Updated:

Independence Day: Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Bhutan PM, Other World Leaders Extend Wishes

From US President Joe Biden to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, world leaders across the extended their wishes on India’s 74th Independence Day.

US

From United States President Joe Biden to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, world leaders extended their wishes on India’s 74th Independence Day on August 15. On the joyous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the people from the ramparts of Red Fort on Sunday and expressed his wishes that it would instil new energy. President Ram Nath Kovind had also addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day and he talked about COVID-19, Tokyo Olympics. Among other areas touched by Kovind, in his speech, including a vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Jammu and Kashmir.

Joe Biden extends wishes

Issuing a wholesome statement on August 15, US President Joe Biden said, “On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence. Today, that foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between our two nations. Over the decades, the ties between our people, including a vibrant community of more than four million Indian-Americans, have sustained and strengthened our partnership.”

“In this moment of great challenges and opportunities, the partnership between India and the United States is more important than ever. Together, we must show the world that our two great and diverse democracies can deliver for people everywhere. And as we do, the friendship between our nations will continue to flourish and grow. I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day,” he added.

Scott Morrison cherishes 'close friendship'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also posted a recorded video message to wish Independence Day to India starting off by saying ‘Namaste’ and also posting subtitles of the video in Hindi. He went on to laud the Indians living in Australia for buildings  “wonderful life” in the island nation. In the three-minute-long video, Morrison explained the gravity of US-Australia relations calling PM Modi a “great partner” and addressing both nations as “proud democracies.”

Bhutan PM hails 'special friendship'

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also joined the world leaders across the globe to wish India on August 15 and said, “I join the people of Bhutan in celebrating the bravery and spirit of valiant souls who wrote a new chapter for India with their lives and sacrifices, leading to this day 75 years ago. In my understanding, all individuals whose path intersect with the glorious stories behind India’s independence are left inspired with values of existence and sense of responsibility to the nation you belong to.”

“For Bhutan and India, our leaders and peoples of the two countries forged a special friendship that prevailed beyond time and complexities. We will always cherish that. I take this occasion to convey our appreciation to the government and people of India, particularly the Embassy of India team here, for the support during these difficult times. I would also like to commend the embassy’s successful IndiaAt75 initiatives,” he added.

Indian leaders on Independence Day

