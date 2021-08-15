Independence Day: Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Bhutan PM, Other World Leaders Extend Wishes

From United States President Joe Biden to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, world leaders extended their wishes on India’s 74th Independence Day on August 15. On the joyous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the people from the ramparts of Red Fort on Sunday and expressed his wishes that it would instil new energy. President Ram Nath Kovind had also addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day and he talked about COVID-19, Tokyo Olympics. Among other areas touched by Kovind, in his speech, including a vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Jammu and Kashmir.

India marks Amrit Mahotsav with a sense of gratitude to those who toiled for freedom and with a commitment to build a strong and prosperous India.



Here are glimpses from the Red Fort today. #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/y0i0FVKKFx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

Joe Biden extends wishes

Issuing a wholesome statement on August 15, US President Joe Biden said, “On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence. Today, that foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between our two nations. Over the decades, the ties between our people, including a vibrant community of more than four million Indian-Americans, have sustained and strengthened our partnership.”

“In this moment of great challenges and opportunities, the partnership between India and the United States is more important than ever. Together, we must show the world that our two great and diverse democracies can deliver for people everywhere. And as we do, the friendship between our nations will continue to flourish and grow. I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day,” he added.

Scott Morrison cherishes 'close friendship'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also posted a recorded video message to wish Independence Day to India starting off by saying ‘Namaste’ and also posting subtitles of the video in Hindi. He went on to laud the Indians living in Australia for buildings “wonderful life” in the island nation. In the three-minute-long video, Morrison explained the gravity of US-Australia relations calling PM Modi a “great partner” and addressing both nations as “proud democracies.”

Wishing my dear friend @narendramodi, the people of India and our Australian Indian community, a joyous Independence Day. We cherish our close partnership with India, built on trust, respect and shared values. Happy Independence Day! #dosti #diasporahttps://t.co/bb4Q5SEAEq — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) August 15, 2021

Bhutan PM hails 'special friendship'

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also joined the world leaders across the globe to wish India on August 15 and said, “I join the people of Bhutan in celebrating the bravery and spirit of valiant souls who wrote a new chapter for India with their lives and sacrifices, leading to this day 75 years ago. In my understanding, all individuals whose path intersect with the glorious stories behind India’s independence are left inspired with values of existence and sense of responsibility to the nation you belong to.”

“For Bhutan and India, our leaders and peoples of the two countries forged a special friendship that prevailed beyond time and complexities. We will always cherish that. I take this occasion to convey our appreciation to the government and people of India, particularly the Embassy of India team here, for the support during these difficult times. I would also like to commend the embassy’s successful IndiaAt75 initiatives,” he added.

Russia says 'India rightfully enjoys high prestige'

#Putin: Kindly accept cordial congratulations on #IndependenceDay. Success achieved by #India in economic, social, other spheres is widely acknowledged. India rightfully enjoys high prestige in global arena, plays important role in solving topical issues of international agenda pic.twitter.com/0cJqz6DYUC — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) August 15, 2021

France, Nepal, Japan extend wishes

Witness the grand celebrations of #IndiaAt75 through the Gala Performance organized by @iccr_hq showcasing a cultural magnificence and traditional heritage.#AmritMahostav



Watch the #GALA, here: https://t.co/EDniq9MShB — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) August 15, 2021

On the 75th Independence Day #IndiaAt75 , Ambassador Sanjay Kumar Verma felicitated recipients of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2021 Prof (Dr) Muralidhar Miryala and Prof (Dr) @rajibshaw #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav @shibaura_it @KeioSFC #PBD2021 pic.twitter.com/nhjoihd43x — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) August 15, 2021

Indian leaders on Independence Day

I congratulate all of you, on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day. While celebrating this anniversary, I cannot stop my mind from imagining a powerful, prosperous and peaceful India of 2047 when we will celebrate 100 years of our independence. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2021

I would like to begin by conveying greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2021

My warm greetings on the joyous occasion of our #IndependenceDay.

As we enter our 75th year of Independence, let us recall the countless, valiant sacrifices of our founding leaders who won our nation’s freedom & resolve to strive towards building the India of their dreams. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 15, 2021

मॉं भारती की स्वतंत्रता हेतु ग्राम, नगर व वन सहित देश के कोने-कोने में अंग्रेजों का प्रतिकार हुआ।



आइए, स्वाधीनता दिवस के अवसर पर संपूर्ण विश्व को अपनी अदम्य वीरता से चकित करने वाले सभी क्रांतिकारियों को नमन कर 'आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव' को सार्थकता प्रदान करें।



जय हिंद-जय भारत! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 14, 2021

75th Independence Day Celebrations: Hon. PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji’s address to the Nation from Red Fort.#IndiaIndependenceDay https://t.co/M8oMiB9iCp — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 15, 2021

On the occasion of historic 75th Independence Day, I extend my warm greetings to all the fellow Indians.#IndependenceDayIndia #indiaIndependenceday pic.twitter.com/f4Va3kShWo — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 15, 2021

Happy #IndependenceDay India!



Today as we celebrate 75 years of freedom, we look back at the incredible achievements of our great nation, we honour the sacrifice of our ancestors & we remember how far our nation has come.



We also look forward with hope to a brighter tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/riHvvx0Dg3 — Congress (@INCIndia) August 15, 2021

#AmritMahotsav



Aug 15, 1947, one of the most defining moments of India’s history which marks the end of British rule in #India🇮🇳 & the establishment of a free and independent Indian nation.#IncredibleIndia #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/uQuCNKlEIx — India in Israel (@indemtel) August 13, 2021

