India Aiding Sri Lanka In 'multiple Ways', Allows Landing Of Over 120 Island-bound Flights

Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Wednesday hailed Trivandrum & Kochi airports for showcasing "Indian spirit" and allowing the landing of at least 120 Sri Lanka-bound flights as the neighbouring country continues to witness a crippling crisis. While several nations have started warning citizens against travelling to Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka highlighted how New Delhi is assisting the island nation in "multiple ways".

Apart from the shipments, monetary aid, and other assistance that India offered Sri Lanka in the months-long economic crisis, Trivandrum & Kochi airports went "beyond their call of duty by allowing technical landing to 120+ aircraft bound for Sri Lanka". Scindia said, "The gesture will go a long way in furthering ties with our neighbour". The India High Commission in Sri Lanka reiterated that New Delhi is standing with the island nation reeling in political turmoil triggered by the worst financial crisis since 1948.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the situation in Sri Lanka was “very sensitive and very complicated” and noted that New Delhi’s focus is on the financial aspects of the crisis in the neighbouring nation. The EAM said, “The situation in Sri Lanka is very sensitive, it is very complicated. Even as we speak many developments are taking place."

Just days after thousands of demonstrators broke into Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa and PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s official residences, Jaishankar underscored that New Delhi had been ‘extremely supportive’ of the people of the island in the last few months.

"What I can tell you is that-- our commitment, our support is for the Sri Lankan people because they are our neighbours, they are friendly people. We want to help them to go through a very difficult phase of their life and because of this feeling of friendship, we have been extremely supportive of them in the last few months," the EAM said.

Rajapaksa's asylum request in Singapore 'under negotiation'

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa's request for asylum in Singapore is 'under negotiation', revealed Singaporean sources to News Cutter as the embattled leader was set to arrive in the Lion City on Thursday. The source was quoted by the media outlet as saying, "He was apprehensive of travelling with the general public for security reasons. He wanted a private jet."

Notably, the Singaporean government has been silent on issues related to the fallen Sri Lankan leader who chose to leave his country and reach the Maldives amid turmoil and has not yet resigned, leaving the government in limbo. It was previously reported that Rajapaksa had failed to board the Singapore-based flight due to security threats. He was reportedly planning to leave Male on flight SQ437 but he did not board the airline.

"Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still negotiating. Interestingly enough, the Singapore government has kept silent on the matter so far," the source was also quoted as saying by the media outlet.

The latest revelation pertaining to the Sri Lankan crisis came as Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka along with his wife and two bodyguards with the full approval of the government and on a military jet. His whereabouts were unknown on Saturday when thousands of demonstrators stormed inside his official residence at Colombo Fort. Demonstrators, some of whom broke into PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s home, had demanded the leaders resign and decided to stay inside their homes.

Image: AP/Pixabay