India And New Zealand Agree To 'deepen Cooperation' In Virtual Bilateral Cyber Dialogue

India and New Zealand held the second edition of their bilateral cyber dialogue virtually on 16 to 17 November. During the dialogue, the two sides discussed the latest developments on issues at “bilateral, regional and multilateral fora”, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement. Both sides during the virtual meet exchanged views on ways to enhance cyber cooperation.

"The Cyber Dialogue discussed various aspects of existing bilateral cooperation in cyberspace, exchanged views on the latest developments on cyber issues at bilateral, regional and multilateral fora and explored initiatives to further deepen cyber cooperation," the MEA said in a statement.

India - New Zealand hold bilateral cyber dialogue

During the meeting, both the countries discussed areas of bilateral cooperation in cyberspace. The Indian and New Zealand side discussed various issues of mutual interest. Furthermore, they agreed to work together in the areas of “cybersecurity, cybercrime and capacity building.” In the meeting, the Indian side was headed by Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy) from the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The delegations deliberated on a wide range of topics of mutual interest and agreed to work closely with each other in the areas of cybersecurity, cybercrime and capacity building," the MEA said in a statement.

The delegation from the New Zealand side was co-led by Dan Eaton, Director National Security Policy, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) and Georgina Sargison, Acting Unit Manager, Emerging Security Issues, International Security and Disarmament Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Moreover, officials from various departments from both sides attended the cyber dialogue.

India-New Zealand discuss steps to bolster 'depth and momentum'

Earlier in May, India and New Zealand discussed the steps to enhance the “depth and momentum” of engagement between the two countries in different areas, including cyber security, defence, security, trade, investment and counterterrorism. According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the consultations were held in a “friendly and cordial atmosphere”. During a third Foreign Office Consultations, the two countries reiterated the importance of closer cooperation for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation. Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East) led the Indian delegation while New Zealand-side was headed by Mark Sinclair, Deputy Secretary, Americas and Asia Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

