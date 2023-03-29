India And Russia To Expand Cooperation On Trans-Arctic Container Shipping Route

Aleksey Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Far East and Arctic of Russia has stated that Moscow and New Delhi are in talks on establishing a trans-Arctic container shipping network and processing plants all along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), as reported by RT. The declaration was made during Chekunkov's official visit to India on Tuesday when the Russian side engaged with Sarbananda Sonowal, India's Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

“The ministers discussed an alternative route to transport cargos from India to Europe – not by the southern or western routes, but by the eastern route and the NSR, using both Russian and Indian port facilities... The cost to ship a container from Vladivostok to India is 30% lower than from Moscow,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Fleet expansion: Potential Area for Collaboration

The statement identified fleet expansion as a potential area for collaboration. India has expressed interest in constructing a satellite city with ports, highways, and energy infrastructure close to Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, RT reported.

The following round of negotiations will take place in Moscow in April, according to Chekunkov. Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, had said that New Delhi intended to help expand the NSR and make it a major commerce route. It is anticipated that the Northern Sea Route, which runs the full length of Russia's Arctic and Far East areas, will play a significant role in the transportation of products between Europe and Asia.

“Truly global, competitive transport artery,” says Russian President Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, claims that the route is, "the key to the development of the Russian Arctic regions of the Far East,” and the goal is to make it a “truly global, competitive transport artery.”

Comparing the Arctic route to more conventional routes like the Suez or Panama Canal, which connect Southeast Asia to Europe, can significantly cut down on travel times. Its primary purpose during the Soviet era was to transport supplies to remote Arctic villages.