India on Tuesday called on Pakistan to vacate all areas of “illegal occupation” in Jammu and Kashmir. Counsellor at Permanent Mission of India to the UN, R Madhusudan said, “Entire J&K & Ladakh were, are, & will always be an integral part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan representative believes.”

“We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation,” he added.

Further, giving a befitting reply, yet again to Pakistan at the United Nations (UN), India on Tuesday said that Islamabad has an “established history” of harbouring, aiding and even actively supporting the terrorists. After Pakistan Representative Munir Akram's statements on India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, Madhusudan lambasted Islamabad.

Underscoring the threat posed to the civilians from terrorism, Madhusudan also said that the perpetrators of the devastating 2008 Mumbai terror attack continue to enjoy the patronage of Pakistan. During a debate at the UN Security Council on ‘Protection of civilians in armed conflicts’, India said member states are well aware of how Pakistan ‘harbours’ the terrorists.

Indian counsellor’s remarks came in response to remarks made by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN who baselessly alleged that India has funded and even supported the terrorist entities listed by UNSC to carry out cross-border terrorist attacks against the Pakistani military. However, in a lambasting reply, the Indian envoy said that Islamabad presently holds the “ignoble record” of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the Council.

Madhusudan said, “This is not the first time that the representative of Pakistan has misused platform provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country and seeking in vain to divert the world's attention from the sad state of his country, where terrorists enjoy free pass and likes of ordinary people and especially those belonging to the minority are turned upside down.”

“This is a country that has been globally recognised as a sponsor of terrorism and holds the global record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the Security Council. So much so, terrorist attacks around the world today, has its origin, in some form or other in Pakistan,” he also said.

Indian envoy on perpetrators of Mumbai terror attack

Reminding the UN Security Council that Pakistan’s Foreign minister and Foreign Minister have been previously called out for assisting the terrorists including al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, Madhudusan said that Islamabad continues to go down the same path undeterred. He said, "We are discussing the protection of civilians today. The biggest threat to civilians comes from terrorists. As we mentioned earlier, the perpetrators of the heinous terror attack in Mumbai in 2008, continue to enjoy the patronage of the state she represents”.

Madhusudan said India is seeking a peaceful solution to all the conflicts with all nations including Pakistan. "However, any meaningful dialogue can only be held in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. Till then, India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross border terrorism," he added.

