At the inaugural session of the 8th Indian Ocean Dialogue on Post Pandemic Indian Ocean, MoS Ministry of External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh noted that the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is among the world’s “most vital” in terms of global commerce, energy and geopolitical stability and its rich national resources and biodiversity is an “engine for growth”. He called for freedom of navigation and respect for maritime laws in the IOR and greater Indo-Pacific.

Notably, his repeated reference to peaceful resolution of disputes comes amid a time when the international community is watching China’s expansionist manoeuvres in the Indo-Pacific region. It is to mention that there have been occasional presence of Chinese submarines near Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) and Beijing's claims on Pacific Islands have disturbed its equation with Japan in the South China Sea as well.

Further, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh reminded that India’s vision of the IOR was based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's SAGAR doctrine - Security and Growth for All in the Region. He stated that the SAGAR doctrine outlined by PM Modi encompasses political security, economic and socio-cultural spheres. Additionally, it also envisions the IOR and a greater Indo-Pacific as a region of peace and prosperity based on a climate of trust and transparency, respect for international maritime rules, equal access as a right under international law, peaceful resolution of the dispute and enhanced maritime cooperation, Singh said.

“Half of the world’s container ships and 2/3rd of its oil shipment pass through Indian Ocean Rim region,” the minister added.

India keeping close watch on China's activities in Indian Ocean

Earlier this month, in a strong message to China, newly-appointed Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said the Indian Navy is fully confident of defending India's maritime interests and is carrying out the acquisition of platforms to check the possible security challenges facing the country. Addressing a press conference on the occasion of Navy Day, Admiral R Hari Kumar said the Indian Navy keeps track of China's forays into the Indian Ocean, adding that activities of the neighbouring country are being closely watched. The Navy chief further noted that the Chinese Navy has been present in Indian Ocean Region since 2008 and they have seven to eight warships here.