India Calls On South Sudan To Meet Benchmarks Set In Revitalized Peace Agreement

Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator to the United Nations, R Ravindra, on Wednesday, 15 September, while speaking on the briefing on India’s UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), encouraged the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) and new members to the Council of States (COS) in South Sudan to pay attention to the much-needed legislative work. During the briefing, Ravindra also called on TNLA and COS to meet the benchmarks set in the Revitalised Peace Agreement.

As per a press note, Ravindra stated that there is a need to resume talks to revive the reconciliation process between the Transitional Government and the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance. He also applauded South Sudan for taking noteworthy steps, and even said that it is encouraging that economic reforms have helped improve macroeconomic stability and public finances while also mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

Ravindra said, “The developments in South Sudan during the last three months have provided the impetus to the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement. Political violence has decreased, and the parties have been by and large faithful to the Revitalized Agreement. The peaceful cohabitation of various political parties is reassuring and provides hope for peace and stability.”

He added, “The Presidency of the Republic of South Sudan and the leadership has taken noteworthy steps. The appointment of new members to the COS with a large representation of women, reconstitution of the TNLA, and their swearing into office in August, the appointment of the first woman Speaker, and new political appointments are indeed all positive signs.”

Further, while referring to killings on the Juba-Nimule road, Ravindra termed the launching of the consultative process for the establishment of the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing (CTRH) as a "positive step". On the security front, the Indian envoy also said that localised violence has increased but it was encouraging that the ceasefire has continued to hold. Moreover, Ravindra even supported the call given by the Presidency of South Sudan for cessation of hostilities between the rival factions and observance of a reasonable distance to prevent further violence.

"The defections and internal disputes, and fighting within SPLM/A-IO (SPLM-Army in opposition) has unfortunately resulted in fatalities. We commend the mediating role of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in addressing the situation. The continuing violence calls for an early establishment of the Unified Command of the military and the graduation of the Necessary Unified Forces, which is a critical aspect of the Agreement," he said.

'India will continue to support South Sudan'

Ravindra further went on to appreciate the continuing cooperation between the Transitional Government and UNMISS in providing protection to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in camps for the internally displaced. He urged UNMISS to continue to move forward on the transition of the Malakal Protection of Civilians site. He said that the “humanitarian needs of the population are increasing and the international community needs to step in to bridge the funding gap in the budget”.

At the end of the briefing, the Indian envoy concluded saying, “India congratulates the people and Government of South Sudan on their tenth anniversary as an independent and sovereign State. We believe, at this transformative phase, South Sudan requires the wholehearted support of the international community, including from the IGAD, AU and UN. For its part, India will continue to support South Sudan, and its people”.

