India-Central Asian Summit: Leaders Agree To Boost Current Counter-terrorism Mechanism

India and Central Asian leaders on Thursday agreed to boost the existing counter-terrorism mechanism as included in the Delhi declaration on the sidelines of the first India-Central Asian Summit held virtually. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan agreed to take several concrete steps in a bid to boost the partnership between both sides.

Head of states of Central Asian countries expressed satisfaction over the regular bilateral military counter-terrorism exercises taking place in India and agreed to consider organising joint counter-terrorism exercises between India and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan & Uzbekistan. In the summit, the leaders even highlighted the importance of regular dialogue between the Security Councils of their respective nations to tackle the common challenges such as terrorism, extremism and radicalisation in the region.

It is pertinent to note that the first India-Central Asian Summit also coincided with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between both the sides. According to an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders also discussed the far-reaching proposals to further elevate the cooperation in areas such as trade and connectivity, development cooperation, defence and security and, in particular, on cultural and people to people contacts.

“These included a Round-Table on Energy and Connectivity; Joint Working Groups at senior official level on Afghanistan and use of Chabahar Port; showcasing of Buddhist exhibitions in Central Asian countries and commissioning of an India-Central Asia dictionary of common words; joint counter-terrorism exercises; visit of 100 member youth delegation annually from Central Asian countries to India; and special courses for Central Asian diplomats,” the MEA added.

PM discussed Afghanistan with Central Asian leaders

According to the MEA, the Prime Minister discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan with Central Asian leaders. The presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan “reiterated their strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan with a truly representative and inclusive government.” Further, PM Modi “conveyed India’s continued commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.”

“A comprehensive Joint Declaration was adopted by the leaders that enumerates their common vision for an enduring and comprehensive India-Central Asia partnership,” MEA added.

