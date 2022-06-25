India Commends Bangladesh On Completion Of Padma Bridge: 'Testimony Of Far-sightedness'

The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh on Friday congratulated Dhaka for the successful completion of the Padma Bridge - the 6.15 km long ground-breaking railroad project over the magnanimous Padma river. In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Dhaka extended felicitations to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "The completion of this much-awaited project testifies to the courageous decision and visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," the Embassy said.

"This success proves the decision of the Prime Minister and we firmly believe in it, which we have unwaveringly supported when Bangladesh alone decided to take this project forward," the embassy added.

As the Bangladesh government finally overcame all obstacles and finally completed the serpentine railroad belt across the Padma river, India also reaffirmed its unwavering support to Dhaka. "The Indian government and the people of India extend their best wishes and congratulations to the government and people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge by the Hon'ble PM of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina," the statement added. India also highlighted that the opening of the bridge in the 50th year of Bangladesh's independence will also significantly improve the country's inter-connectivity, providing necessary logistics and business momentum to connect the common areas between India and Bangladesh. "The bridge will play an important role in enhancing our bilateral and sub-regional connectivity," the statement said.

Felicitations to Government & people of Bangladesh🇧🇩 on completion of the landmark Padma Bridge project, from India🇮🇳!



A testament to far sighted leadership of H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Hon’ble Prime Minister of🇧🇩



Press Release: https://t.co/APctIde5QA @MEAIndia @BDMOFA @albd1971 — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) June 24, 2022

Bangladesh to inaugurate Padma Bridge today

Bangladesh on Saturday (June 25) will finally inaugurate the much-awaited Padma Bridge project after a prolonged delay, which marks a new era of prosperity for the country. More than 3,000 eminent people have been invited to participate in the opening event. Bangladesh government and independent organisations have organised extensive celebratory programmes to rejoice on the occasion of the opening of the bridge. District organisations have reportedly set up big screens to conduct a live broadcast of the inaugural ceremony by Bangladesh PM Hasina on around 15 acres of land to make this public event a memorable one, the Daily Star reported. She is expected to cut the ribbon at 10 am, Saturday morning under very tight security.

The Day Is Here, The #PadmaBridge Inauguration Day. Prime Minister Will Hold A Rally At Shivchar Tomorrow Which Be Attended By Almost A Million, All Roads From Dhaka Going Towards Shibchar Padma Bridge Way. pic.twitter.com/JTMFAMppDZ — বাংলার ছেলে 🇧🇩 (@iSoumikSaheb) June 24, 2022

According to local media reports, millions are expected to gather at the bridge eagerly to cherish the historical moment. Local organisations in association with district administration have also arranged thanksgiving rallies called 'Sukrana mehfil' after the inaugural event. The rallies will begin around 9 am from Bangabandhu Mural Chattar up to Shaheed Bir Shrestha Lance Naik Munshi Abdur Rauf Stadium. At least 500 loudspeakers and 26 giant LED screens have been set up for people to experience the event remotely. A large replica of the bridge will also be put up on display at the Sheikh Jamal Stadium. Later, a laser show and fireworks will be lit in several districts.

Now the Padma Bridge is no longer a dream. In reality, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has done just that.

The crop of aspirations of 160 million people of Bangladesh.

Symbol of 'Courage and perseverance'

The door of dreams opening tomorrow.#SheikhHasina #PadmaBridge#Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/5kAciDUVyL — Nowshad Abir (@AbirNowshad) June 24, 2022

(Image: @DalimKumarRubel/Twitter/ PIB/AP)