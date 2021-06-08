India Elected To UN Economic And Social Council 2022-2024 Term; All You Need To Know

Indian Ambassador to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Tuesday thanked member states as the nation got elected in the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. The Ambassador took it on Twitter thanking members for showing confidence in India and casting their vote. Titumurti will be the official Permanent Representative (PR)/ambassador of India at the UN.

T S Tirumurti shared his gratitude to the UN members on his Twitter handle.

I thank all Member States of the @UN for their vote of confidence in India for #ECOSOC https://t.co/vIDILvt1I0 — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) June 8, 2021

The official Twitter handle of 'India at UN' also highlighted the importance of ECOSOC for a sustainable world.

India 🇮🇳 today has been elected to the @UN Economic & Social Council (#ECOSOC) for the term 2022-24.



The ECOSOC is at the centre of the UN development system and brings together people and issues to promote collective action for a sustainable world. pic.twitter.com/KNnxdVBGVF — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) June 7, 2021

The results for the voting done in a secret ballot in the assembly were announced by President of the General Assembly Volkan Bozkir According to a report by Xinhua, 18 states were also elected on Monday into the ECOSOC for UN agencies and funds, for a three-year term. Othe countries include Cote d'Ivoire, Eswatini, Mauritius, Tanzania, Tunisia from African states; Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Oman from the Asia-Pacific States; Croatia, the Czech Republic from Eastern European states; Belize, Chile, Peru from Latin America and Caribbean states; Belgium, Canada, Italy, the United States from Western European and other states. The term for the elected countries began on January 1, 2021, and the countries are under a three-year term.

India is currently serving the 2021-22 term as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council and in August, the country will assume the Presidency of the 15-nation UN organ. The council is also responsible for the follow-up to major UN conferences and summits. Earlier in April India was elected in three UN ECOSOC bodies including the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, the Executive Board of UN woman, and the Executive Board of the World Food Programme.

One of the 6 principal organs of the United Nations System, the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) was first established in 1945. The council consists of 54 members that are elected by General Assembly. ECOSOC looks after the economic, social, and related work of the fourteen United Nations specialized agencies, functional commissions and five regional commissions. It operates as the main forum for discussing international economic and social issues, and for formulating policy recommendations addressed to the Member States and the United Nations system.