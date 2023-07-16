India Fortunate To Have PM Modi...: Jaishankar To Indian Diaspora In Thailand

Interacting with the Indian diaspora during his official visit to Bangkok, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar talked about the working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that India is very fortunate to have PM Modi as its Prime Minister at this time. Calling Prime Minister Modi “visionary and grounded”, the Foreign Minister said that such people come once in a lifetime.

Speaking about PM Modi, Jaishankar said, "I feel it's been an enormous good fortune of the country to have someday like him at this time. I am not saying this because he is the PM and I am a cabinet member. He is enormously visionary and grounded. Honestly, such people come once in a lifetime.”

Arrived in Bangkok today evening. First engagement was interaction with our community.



Highlighted:



➡️ That it is a historical and cultural relationship of great significance.



➡️ How developments in India are of great interest to the world. And shared with our community the… pic.twitter.com/0VMXcrhy1u — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 15, 2023

India-Thailand ties after 2014

He further highlighted the changes that took place in terms of India-Thailand ties after PM Modi came to power. He stated that immense change was witnessed in the view point of both the countries after 2014 as earlier India had a look East policy while Thailand had a look-west policy.

"At the same time, where Thailand is concerned, just like we had a look East policy, they had a look-west policy. And for us, it started in 92. For them, it started in 97. And in due course, when Modi became Prime Minister in India, many things changes,” he said, adding, “If you look after 2014, our connectivity has grown, our defence and security relationship has grown, our economic engagement has grown, our community has grown, and the same sentiment we have also seen from the Thai government.”

India-Thailand trade close to USD 18 bn

Talking about the enhanced trade between India and Thailand, the Indian Foreign Minister revealed that the trade between the countries is now close to USD 18 billion annually. He further stated that India and Thailand witnessed a massive high in trade last year.

"Today our trade is close to 18 billion dollars annually and last year it was the highest ever trade. I believe given the growth in India if you look at the major economies of the world today there are not major economies growing above 5 per cent," Jaishankar added.