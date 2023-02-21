India Has Cautioned Canada, Australia And UK Over Attack On Temples, Says EAM Jaishankar

India has cautioned the governments of Canada, Australia and the UK over the temple attacks, said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, adding that these nations have to respond appropriately over the issue.

"We've taken this up. We've cautioned these governments that these are very radical extremist forces at work. They need to respond to it appropriately," said the EAM in an exclusive interview with ANI on temples attack in Canada, Australia and the UK.

'Need for vigilance against radical activities': Jaishankar

S Jaishankar on Saturday during his visit to Australia emphasised the need for vigilance against "radical activities" targeting the Indian community in Australia in the wake of vandalism of Hindu temples in the country by Khalistani supporters. The EAM's remarks came during his meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong during which they exchanged views on a number of issues.

"Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasized the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting the Indian community," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting. The US and Canadian-based Khalistan separatist groups have been targeting the Indian Australian population as they have vandalised or threatened five Hindu temples in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasized the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting Indian community.



Will be welcoming her soon in New Delhi. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 18, 2023

India already has requested that now the Australian government put a stop to the Khalistani separatists' anti-Indian actions and vandalism on the Hindu temples across the country. "Signals that pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided and abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisations such as the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other inimical agencies from outside Australia, have been evident for some time," the Indian High Commission in Canberra said in a statement on January 26.

Khalistani issue is a 'national security concern', conveys India to Canada

India has informed Ottawa that the Khalistan issue is of "national security concern" for New Delhi and that Ottawa should take strict action against those who continue to threaten the Indian community there.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly's visit to New Delhi comes months after India issued a rare and stern travel warning against Canada, citing an increase in "hate crime" occurrences there and attempts by Khalistani radicals to "terrorise the Indian community."

'Security and welfare of the Indian community concering': Jaishankar to UK

S. Jaishankar expressed worry on attacks on Hindus and their places of worship in Leicester and Birmingham during a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly last year in September. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, “Shared my concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in UK. Welcomed his assurances in that regard.”

Shared my concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in UK. Welcomed his assurances in that regard. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2022

The attacks on Indian diaspora groups in Leicester were strongly denounced by the Indian High Commission in London.