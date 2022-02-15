India, Italy Review Bilateral Ties & Global Issues At Foreign Office Consultations In Rome

The eighth session of the India-Italy Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held on Monday in Rome where the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs informed. According to a press note, the Indian delegation was led by Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs and the Italian delegation was led by Luca Sabbatucci, Director General for Global Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The MEA informed that the two sides discussed India-EU relations and agreed on the need to commence negotiations on India-EU Free Trade & Investment Agreements at the earliest.

“India welcomed Italy’s interest in the implementation of EU’s Indo-Pacific guidelines & India-EU connectivity partnership,” the MEA said.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction at renewed momentum in bilateral relations thanks to regular high-level exchanges & shared commitment to further intensify cooperation,” it added.

8th India-Italy FOC held in Rome on 14 Feb.



Led by Secy West @reenat_sandhu & DG Luca Sabbatucci @ItalyMFA_int, the two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in energy transition, trade & investment, health, S&T, start ups & innovation, infrastructure and the Indo-Pacific.

India, Italy reaffirm commitment to enhancing consultation & cooperation bilaterally

As per the press release, India and Italy reviewed their cooperation in the political, trade and economic, defence, science and technology, energy, health, consular and cultural spheres. The two sides expressed satisfaction at the renewed momentum in bilateral relations, thanks to regular high-level exchanges and shared commitments of both sides to further intensify cooperation in a wide range of areas.

As per the MEA, they also took stock of the progress in implementation of the Plan of Action agreed during the virtual summit in November 2020. They welcomed the Strategic Partnership on Energy Transition launched by the two PMs in October 2021 which offers fresh opportunities for deepening multi-faceted ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the discussions covered regional and global issues of mutual interest, including multilateral cooperation at various international fora. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing consultation and cooperation bilaterally and in the regional and multilateral contexts. They agreed to hold the next consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.

