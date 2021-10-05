India-Japan Bilateral Exercise JIMEX-21 To Begin From Wednesday

India and Japan are all set to mark the fifth edition of their bilateral maritime exercise, JIMEX-21, between the Indian Navy (IN) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF). The exercise will be held in the Arabian Sea from October 6 to October 8, 2021, with special attention to maritime security cooperation. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in September 2020. Representing the Indian Navy, indigenously made Guided Missile Stealth Destroyer Kochi and Guided Missile Frigate Teg, under the command of Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, will be displaying its vigour in the bilateral exercise.

On the other hand, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force will be represented by JMSDF ships Kaga, an Izumo Class Helicopter Carrier, and Murasame, a Guided Missile Destroyer, led by Rear Admiral IkeuchiIzuru, Commander Escort Flotilla - 3 (CCF-3). In addition to ships, P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft, integral helicopters, and MiG 29K fighter aircraft will also participate in the exercise.

Indo-Japan to strengthen naval cooperation

The bilateral Maritime exercise - JIMEX-21 endeavours to develop a mutual understanding of operational procedures and enhance inter-operability through the conduct of a multitude of advanced exercises across the entire spectrum of maritime operations. The multi-faceted tactical operations will include weapon firings, cross-deck helicopter movements, and complex surface, anti-submarine, and air warfare drills to solidify coordination developed by the two navies. It is pertinent to mention that naval cooperation between Indian and Japan has witnessed new heights in field and complexity over the years.

JIMEX- a string to boost India-Japan defence bond

JIMEX-21 is considered to boost the confidence between the two navies further to strengthen its long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries. The JIMEX series of exercises had commenced in January 2012 with a particular focus on maritime security cooperation. The last and 4th edition of JIMEX was held from September 25 to September 28 in the North Arabian Sea, where ships of both the navies undertook anti-air and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firing, tracking, and tactical manoeuvres. The regular bilateral naval exercises indicate the continued growth of the Indo-Japanese defence relation and continued efforts by both governments to work closely for a more secure, open, and inclusive global commons, following international guidelines.

Image: Republic World