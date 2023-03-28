India Lodges Strong Protest Against Vandalism Of Mahatma Gandhi Statue In Canada

India has strongly condemned the vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Peace Square on the Burnaby campus at Simon Fraser University in Canada's British Columbia province. Tagging the Canadian authorities in a tweet, the Consulate General of India demanded an investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We strongly condemn heinous crime of vandalizing the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji, @SFU Burnaby campus. The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly," the Consulate General of India in Vancouver tweeted.

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised amid Khalistan stir

The latest instance of attack on Mahatma Gandhi's statue is the second in just a few days, the first being the defacing of a statue near the City Hall in the town of Hamilton in Canada's Ontario. According to reports, the vandalism was carried out by Khalistan proponents who are causing unrest across multiple parts of the world including the UK, the US, Australia and now Canada.

A similar incident of vandalism of a Gandhi statue was witnessed in July last year as well when it was when it was defaced at a Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill in Canada. Apart from targeting the Father of the nation, the pro-Khalistan elements are also damaging Hindu temples. Earlier this year on February 13, a temple dedicated to Lord Ram was painted with anti-India slogans allegedly by Khalistan perpetrators. "We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators," India's Consulate in Toronto had tweeted.

Apart from this, the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday, said that it summoned the High Commissioner of Canada to India Cameron MacKay, and conveyed its "strong concern" about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against the Indian Mission and Consulates. The Ministry also sought an explanation on how these elements were allowed to breach the security of diplomatic Mission and Consulates in the North American country.