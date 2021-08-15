India Monitoring Afghanistan Situation; Plane With 129 Onboard Departs Kabul For Delhi

India is closely monitoring the ever-changing situation in Afghanistan to decide on the evacuation of diplomatic personnel from Kabul, news agency ANI reports quoting its sources. This development comes at a time when reports suggest that the Taliban has taken control of the war-stricken nation.

According to PTI sources, India has put up contingency plans to evacuate its staffers at the Indian embassy and Indian citizens in Kabul. "The government is closely monitoring the fast-paced developments in Afghanistan. We will not put the lives of our staff at the Indian embassy in Kabul at any risk," said one of the persons familiar with the development. As per the latest reports, a Delhi-bound Air India flight carrying 129 passengers left the capital, Kabul, after the Afghanistan government surrendered to the Taliban. The flight is said to land at 8 pm.

It has been learnt that a fleet of the IAF's C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft is kept on standby in case of an emergency evacuation, the report said.

As per reports, Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has stepped down as the government surrendered to the insurgent group. The new government will be reportedly led by Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Baradar is a co-founder of the Taliban. He was the deputy of Mullah Mohammed Omar, the founder of the Taliban. Some reports also suggest that former interior minister Ali Ahmad Jalali could lead the interim government.

Afghan-Taliban negotiations underway

Negotiations are underway in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to peaceful transfer power to the Taliban. Meanwhile, Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal in a recorded speech said that there will be a "peaceful transfer of power." He also assured that there would not be an attack on the city.

Earlier, the Taliban had also reassured residents of Kabul asking them not to be afraid as they are not intending to enter the capital city.

"The Taliban instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city. Till the completion of the transition process, the security of Kabul city must be maintained. We do not intend to take revenge on anyone, all those who have served in military and civilian sectors in the Kabul administration are forgiven and safe," stated the Taliban.

However, faced with no or little resistance, the extremist group entered the Afghan capital from all sides, reports said. Taliban has now ordered its members to wait near Kabul gates, TOLO News reported.

Meanwhile, Russia is working on convening an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the Afghanistan issue, Russian official Zamir Kabulov told Russian media on Sunday. "We will convene [the meeting]. But it will not change the situation, we should have thought about it earlier, and not hold seatings now," Kabulov said.